Sawyer Hulgan and Kami Sanders combined for 37 points, helping Plainview romp past Sardis, winning 64-35 on senior night at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.
Hulgan had 19 points and swished five 3-point baskets, Sanders tallied 18 points (four 3s) and Saydi Jackson added six rebounds for the Bears (23-3).
Plainview led 19-7 by the end of the opening frame and 36-32 at halftime before a decisive third-quarter scoring spurt widened the gap to 53-35 by quarter’s end.
Cornerstone 51, Mt. Pleasant 21 —
Mackenzie Ely had a game-high 15 points, Evie Reed and Jaelin Monroe each scored 13 points and Cornerstone Christian Academy raced past Mt. Pleasant in Rainsville on Thursday night.
Bailey Boatman led Mt. Pleasant with eight points and Avery Boatman finished with seven points.
The Eagles (11-6) pulled ahead 11-8 before expanding the lead to 28-16 at halftime and 47-19 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Valley Head 70, Fyffe 60 —
Bella Lewis scored a game-high 22 points and Sophia Blair tallied a double-double with 19 points and 17 rebounds against Fyffe at Mike Cochran Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Gracie Black had 12 points for the Tigers.
Emily Stephens scored 21 points to pace the Red Devils. Emma Twilley added 12 points and Hadlee Powell chipped in 11 points.
Anna Murdock’s 21 points led four Sylvania girls in double-digit scoring in Higdon on Tuesday night.
Leianna Currie swished three 3-point baskets and scored 13 points for the Rams (16-7). Ambriel Stopyak had 13 points, Lilley Frost added 12 points and Harlee Turner chipped in nine points.
NSM’s Kayden Reyes finished with a game-high 25 points and Kam Patterson contributed 17 points behind five 3-point baskets.
On Monday in Pisgah, Murdock paced Sylvania with a game-high 23 points in a 64-48 loss to Pisgah at Carey Ellison Gymnasium. Currie scored eight points and Stopyak had six points.
Each of the Eagles’ six scorers tallied double figures. Piper Anderson recorded 13 points, while Madeline Flammia scored 11 points and Kallie Tinker, Campbell Barron, Paisley Patalas and Ashton Childress each finished with 10 points.
Cornerstone 55, Clay County 7 —
Mackenzie Ely finished with 14 points and Jaelin Monroe scored 11 points in three quarters of Cornerstone Christian Academy’s senior night win Tuesday.
Evie Reed had nine points, as the Eagles led 33-5 at halftime and held Clay County scoreless in the third quarter of the ACAA Division 2A Region A North game.
Cornerstone improved to 6-0 in region play and 10-6 overall.
Plainview 73, Sand Rock 46 —
Sawyer Hulgan swished three 3-pointers and scored 15 points with six rebounds in Plainview’s win against Sand Rock at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday night.
Saydi Jackson added 14 points with eight rebounds for the Bears (22-3). Gracie Rowell scored 12 points, including three 3s, with eight rebounds. Lauren Jimmerson added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Kadie Brooks had nine points from three 3-pointers. Ali Price and Kami Sanders collected seven rebounds each.
Plainview outrebounded the Wildcats 46-31 and finished with nine turnovers to Sand Rock’s 21.
Collinsville 34, Asbury 33 —
Tyla Tatum recorded a game-high 17 points and Rylee Tillery added a pair of 3-pointers as Collinsville edged Asbury in Albertville on Monday night.
The Panthers (10-6) maintained a 27-26 lead entering the fourth after rallying ahead from an 18-14 halftime deficit.
Sheyla Pacheco paced the Rams with 10 points and Daisy Zurita contributed seven points.
Ider 69, Valley Head 50 —
Aubree Chapman tallied a game-high 16 points, leading four Ider girls in double figures against Valley Head on Monday night.
Kennzie Smith scored 15 points, Cambree Chapman added 13 points and Carley Schlageter had 12 points for the Hornets (16-8).
Valley Head’s Sophia Blair finished with 15 points, Emma Harrison added 12 points and Bella Lewis chipped in 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.