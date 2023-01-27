Sawyer Hulgan and Kami Sanders combined for 37 points, helping Plainview romp past Sardis, winning 64-35 on senior night at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.

Hulgan had 19 points and swished five 3-point baskets, Sanders tallied 18 points (four 3s) and Saydi Jackson added six rebounds for the Bears (23-3). 

