PREP TENNIS: Sylvania defeats Victory Christian in sectional debut

The Sylvania tennis teams had strong debuts in sectional play against Victory Christian Academy on Tuesday.
The boys won 9-0 and the girls claimed a 7-2 victory.
In boys singles, Josh Tinker (10-5), Mason Sanders (10-8), Jordan Johnson (10-0), Drake Justus (10-0), Clayton Wilks (10-0) and Logan McCullough (10-0) all earned wins.
Johnson and Justus (10-4), Tinker and Wilks (10-0) and Sanders and McCullough (10-0) picked up wins for the Rams in doubles play.
In girls singles, Audrey Schrader (11-9), Lacey Hall (10-5), Kelby Chadwick (10-2), Brittany Aguilar (10-8) and Kate Berry (10-8) earned victories for Sylvania. Abby Shrader finished the day with a 7-10 score.
Schrader and Hall (10-4), Chadwick and Berry (10-8) and Aguilar and Shrader (6-10) rounded out the Sylvania girls’ doubles portion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.