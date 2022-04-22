The Valley Head Tigers finished their 2022 season with a series sweep in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs Thursday.
Against Area 9 runner-up Ragland, the Area 15 champion Tigers took a 14-2 loss in Game 1 before falling 10-0 in Game 2 of the best-of-three series at Ider Town Park.
Valley Head finished with a 6-8 overall record.
In Thursday’s Game 1, the Purple Devils scored 14 runs on nine hits, turning a 3-1 first-inning lead into an 8-1 advantage after plating five runs in the second frame.
Ragland pushed its lead to 14-1 before the Tigers plated their second run in the fifth inning, where the game ended.
Valley Head’s Eian Bain scored two runs on two hits, including a double, and Mason Vest doubled on two hits with an RBI. Gentry Grisham added an RBI.
Noah Hulgan allowed 10 runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks in four innings of the loss on the mound for the Tigers. Vest walked two, struck out one and surrendered one hit and four runs in relief.
Ragland’s Jake Donaldson retired nine and walked none while giving up five hits in a complete-game performance.
Ethan Country drove in three runs, Ezra Hill tripled with an RBI and a run scored and Skyler Barber doubled with an RBI for the Purple Devils.
In Game 2, Ragland plated all 10 runs in the opening inning en route to closing out the series in five innings.
Grisham and Brandon Vasquez accounted for each of Valley Head’s two hits in the game. Keller Sweeney allowed eight hits while striking out three and walking three in the loss.
Ragland’s Owen Schall retired 11, walked none in the shutout win on the mound.
Jake Donaldson scattered two hits, including two doubles, and scored two runs with an RBI for the Purple Devils. Hill doubled twice with two RBIs and a run scored, Drake Kay added a double with an RBI and a run scored and Brayden Byers chipped in two runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.