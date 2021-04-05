Cooper Harcrow’s sacrifice fly plated the winning run in walk-off fashion in the 11th inning, lifting Fort Payne to a 3-2 victory against Plainview, capping the Wildcats’ 4-0 run in the 2021 Wildcat Classic at Fort Payne High School on Friday.
In a tied game with no outs in play, Harcrow’s hit to right field allowed teammate Nolan Fowler to score the winning run from third base and secure Fort Payne (13-12) with its final victory of its annual baseball event.
The Bears scored on a groundout in the top of the fifth inning to propel them into a 2-1 advantage, before Harcrow hit a fly out to right field to score Fowler that brought the game to a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth.
Harcrow finished with a double in two hits and Fowler added two hits, as the Wildcats compiled 10 hits while leaving 12 runners stranded in scoring position.
Will Green relieved Brody Gifford with seven innings on the mound, surrendering one hit while delivering four strikeouts and walking three. Gifford retired three and walked one.
Noah White lasted seven innings in his start for Plainview, striking out nine and walking two while giving up six hits for two runs.
The Bears finished with eight hits, as Levi Brown and White accounted for two apiece.
In the Wildcats’ first game Friday, they defeated Sand Rock 8-6.
Fort Payne swept five runs across home plate in the sixth inning to overcome a 5-3 deficit and win.
Green had two doubles in batting 3 for 4, Fowler added a double in a 3-for-4 effort with two RBIs and a run scored and J.D. Blalock added a triple on two hits while scoring a run and offering two RBIs.
Fort Payne capped the morning game with 12 hits and seven RBIs.
Troy McCormick picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats, tossing two innings while allowing two hits for one run, walking one and striking out two. Eli Kirby gave up seven hits and five runs, sat two and walked one in his starting effort.
On Thursday night against Pleasant Valley, Fort Payne’s Macks Bishop retired seven batters and surrendered two hits in a 10-2 blowout win.
The Wildcats held a 2-1 edge before plating five runs in the fourth inning and three additional runs in the fifth inning.
Fowler recorded three hits, three RBIs and scored two runs, Blalock added three hits and scored three runs, Sawyer Burt contributed two RBIs and two hits and McCormick chipped in two hits with a run scored.
Fort Payne opened its Wildcat Classic appearance with a 15-8 victory against Collinsville on Thursday.
The Wildcats piled up runs in the opening inning to take a commanding 6-0 lead.
But Collinsville responded with a five-run outburst in the second inning to narrow the gap and turn it into a one-run deficit.
The Panthers pulled ahead by one run in the fourth inning. Keaton DeBoard grounded out to third as Jordan Coker scored the tying run from third base.
Dalton Hughes advanced to third base on the ensuing play and scored the go-ahead run when Malachi Orr singled on a line drive to right field.
An infield error by the Panthers allowed Fort Payne’s Will Abbott to score from third base and knot the game at 7 in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Ricky Adame plated the go-ahead run when Blalock hit into a fielder’s choice, and the Wildcats led 11-7 before Collinsville could escape the inning with two Fort Payne runners aboard.
Blalock scored three runs with two hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats. Fowler contributed two hits with an RBI and scored two runs, Adame tallied three RBIs and scored two runs and Harcrow and Gifford each chipped in two RBIs.
Alex Akins earned the win for Fort Payne, tossing four innings while striking out five, walking two and allowing two hits.
The Panthers ended the game with five hits. Coker and Hughes each accounted for a hit and two runs apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.