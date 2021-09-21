Sylvania's Smith earns player of the week

Sylvania's Brody Smith is The Times-Journal Player of the Week after receiving 30% of the online voting.
Smith completed all nine pass attempts for 243 yards and four touchdowns in the Rams' 35-7 win against Class 3A, Region 7 rival Collinsville last week.
Smith tossed three scoring passes to Sawyer Hughes and another to Styles Hughes as Sylvania improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in region play.
All of Smith's touchdown throws came during the first half, as the Rams pulled ahead 35-0.
