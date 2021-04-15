Albertville pulled ahead with three late scores, handing Fort Payne a 7-5 loss at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday.
Hannah Buffington hit a two-run home run to give the Wildcats (20-7) a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning and a Braden Barksdale single extended the advantage to 5-3 in the fourth frame.
Erin McMenus doubled to right field to push a runner across and knot the game at 5 in the top of the seventh inning. McMenus reached home on a double for the go-ahead score before another double allowed the Aggies to widen the gap to a two-run deficit.
The Wildcats had an infield pop up and a fly out lead off the bottom half of the inning. Abby Phillips singled but was left stranded when the Aggies delivered a strikeout to end the game.
Fort Payne collected 13 hits. Buffington contributed three RBIs, two hits and scored a run, while Phillips, Addison Eason, Graidin Haas and Taylor Camp each registered two hits with an RBI.
Kramer gave up 10 hits for seven runs, struck out four and walked none in six innings in the circle for the Wildcats. Eason delivered an inning in relief, surrendering one hit and no runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.