Fort Payne’s Evan McPherson makes Cincinnati’s roster

Fort Payne native Evan McPherson officially made the final 53-man roster for the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL.
During the NFL preseason, the former Fort Payne High School kicker who went on to kick for the University of Florida went 5 for 5 on field-goal attempts, including two 50-plus-yard field goals.
The Bengals begin regular-season play Sunday, Sept. 12, hosting the Minnesota Vikings at noon (central standard time) on Fox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.