Fyffe holds off Sylvania, keeps win streak alive

The Fyffe Red Devils took a 16-13 halftime lead and maintained it the rest of the way, defeating the Sylvania Rams in a Class 3A, Region 7 game at Sylvania High School on Friday night.
Owen Blackwell intercepted a Sylvania pass to seal the win, as the Red Devils (3-0, 2-0 3A, Region 7) extended their winning streak to 48 straight games.
The Rams dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Brodie Hicks scored on a 24-yard run and an extra point gave Fyffe a 9-6 lead in the second quarter.
Later, Kyle Dukes punched in a scoring run up the middle to push the Red Devils’ lead to 16-6.
The Rams scored a touchdown before halftime to pull within three.
Fyffe hosts Brindlee Mountain at 7 p.m. next Thursday. The game has been advanced from its originally scheduled date, Fyffe High School announced on Facebook on Friday morning.
Sylvania hosts Collinsville at 7 p.m. next Friday.
