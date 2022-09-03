Mann leads Geraldine to region win at Plainview

Geraldine’s Cody Satterfield blocks runs against Plainview on Friday night.

 Emily Wooten | Times-Journal

Geraldine bounced back with a dominating 41-21 win against Plainview in a Class 3A, Region 6 opener on Friday night.

Bulldogs running back Carlos Mann finished with 209 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the win.

