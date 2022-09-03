Mann leads Geraldine to region win at Plainview

Geraldine bounced back with a dominating 41-21 win against Plainview in a Class 3A, Region 6 opener on Friday night.
Bulldogs running back Carlos Mann finished with 209 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the win.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 5:19 am
Geraldine bounced back with a dominating 41-21 win against Plainview in a Class 3A, Region 6 opener on Friday night.
Bulldogs running back Carlos Mann finished with 209 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the win.
“He is a player,” Geraldine head coach Michael Davis said. “We talk about having a dog mentality and he is the true definition of that mentality. He is a relentless competitor that comes and plays hard no matter the situation. Everyone feeds off his energy.”
This win comes one week after the Bulldogs lost 34-6 to Fyffe last week.
Geraldine opened the game with a nice drive but failed to score after the Plainview defense forced a turnover on downs. However, the Bears couldn’t capitalize and fumbled three plays later, giving the ball back to Geraldine.
Mann scored the first touchdown of the night on a two-yard run with 4:15 left in the first quarter. Mann scored again on the first play of the next drive with a 61-yard run.
Plainview responded in the second quarter with an 11-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off with a 17-yard touchdown run from Andrew Hall. Brayden Lingerfelt added the extra point to make it 14-7.
Geraldine followed that with a 13-play, 60-yard drive finished off with a 3-yard run from Mann.
On the ensuing kickoff, Dylan McCullough put the Bears in scoring position at the Geraldine 38-yard line with a return to midfield. A personal foul from Geraldine added more yards.
Trey Rutledge then threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to McCullough with 7 seconds remaining in the half. Lingerfelt added the extra point to make it 21-14.
Plainview returned with momentum in the second half but struggled to get anything going offensively.
Jaxon Colvin extended Geraldine’s lead to 28-14 with a 5-yard pass to Cody Satterfield. Mann then scored his fourth touchdown of the night on a 12-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 34-14.
Plainview responded with a 62-yard touchdown run from Hall. Lingerfelt added the extra point.
Mann then sealed the win with a 58-yard touchdown run on third-and-23 with 5:40 remaining.
The Bulldogs finished with 406 yards of offense and 312 rushing yards. Colvin went 8-for-12 passing for 97 yards and a touchdown. Kicker Moses Garcia was 5-for-6 on extra points.
For Plainview, Hall finished with 126 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 06:17:46 AM
Sunset: 07:06:08 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 75%
Sunrise: 06:18:28 AM
Sunset: 07:04:47 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 69%
Sunrise: 06:19:11 AM
Sunset: 07:03:26 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: S @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:19:54 AM
Sunset: 07:02:04 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: W @ 5 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:20:36 AM
Sunset: 07:00:43 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: W @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 06:21:19 AM
Sunset: 06:59:21 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:22:01 AM
Sunset: 06:57:59 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.