Weather Alert

...Areas of Freezing Fog Expected Overnight... Areas of freezing fog will develop overnight. Some of this fog may be dense, reducing visibility to 1/4 mile or less, especially near bodies of water. In addition, with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 20s, where the fog is dense, heavy frost may develop on elevated objects and perhaps on some road surfaces. This will be especially true on bridges and overpasses. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibility will vary significantly at times due to the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The freezing fog will slowly dissipate by around 9 am Wednesday morning.