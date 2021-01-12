Payton Blevins finished with a game-high 22 points, Kami Sanders had 15 points with five rebounds and the Plainview girls topped Fyffe 67-46 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Friday night.
The Bears (17-5) led 18-10 entering the second quarter and pushed it to 40-22 at halftime. They outscored Fyffe 17-9 in the third to extend the lead to 57-31.
Lauren Jimmerson finished with 10 points and five steals for Plainview, while teammate Jocelyn Hatfield contributed 11 rebounds in the 3A, Area 14 matchup. Saydi Jackson and Elaine Puckett each had five rebounds, as the Bears outrebounded Fyffe 37-24.
Livia Cowart paced the Red Devils with 15 points and seven rebounds, Alyssa Webb added 11 points and Emma Twilley 10 points. Alexia Barber chipped in six points and six rebounds and Ashton Childress had eight rebounds.
Geraldine 64, Piedmont 53:
Gracey Johnson’s 17 points lead Geraldine’s balanced scoring effort in a 64-53 victory against Piedmont on Saturday.
Carlie Johnson, Joanna Hammett and Chloe Murdock each scored 10 points for Geraldine, who led 34-27 at intermission.
Gracey Johnson sank three of her five 3-point baskets in the third quarter to help Geraldine take a 52-39 advantage into the fourth.
Lele Ridley scored a game-high 23 points and Emily Farmer added 11 points for Piedmont.
Last Tuesday, Geraldine picked up a 3A, Area 12 win by defeating Hokes Bluff 51-44.
Gracey Johnson finished with five 3-pointers and 22 points and Hammett had 10 points for Geraldine.
Boaz 61, Crossville 30:
Hailey Haston led Crossville with eight points and Kinsley Henderson added seven points in a 61-30 loss against Boaz in Crossville on Friday night.
Boaz limited the Lions (6-6) to 11 first-half points while taking a 32-11 halftime advantage en route to the 5A, Area 13 win.
Lilly Beth Morrison and Amylia Langley scored 12 points apiece and Lily Lackey added 11 points for Boaz.
Last Thursday, Henderson led Crossville with 15 points and Haston and Briseyda Gonzalez each scored 10 points in a 57-34 win at Cleveland.
Collinsville 61, Ranburne 36:
Emma Terrell made seven 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 26 points as the Collinsville girls routed Ranburne 61-36 in Ranburne on Saturday.
Tyla Tatum had nine points and Hadley Hamilton added eight points for the Panthers.
Collinsville led 30-19 at the half and restrained Ranburne to 17 second-half points in the second half.
Abigail Howle led Ranburne with 19 points and Briley Merrill added nine points.
Pisgah 83, Ider 56:
Makinley Traylor scored 18 points and Savannah Seals scored 12 points in Ider’s 83-56 loss against Pisgah on Friday night.
Lexi Brewer finished with nine points for the Hornets (14-7), all in the fourth quarter.
Molly Heard had a game-high 23 points and Kallie Tinker finished with 22 points for the Eagles (11-5). Karlee Holcomb had 13 points and Bella Bobo and L.K. Wheeler added eight points.
Pisgah led 40-32 at the half pulled away to a 70-43 advantage after outscoring the Hornets 30-11 in the third quarter.
Skyline 70, Valley Head 28:
Jenna McKenzie scored 12 points and Sophia Blair added nine points in Valley Head’s 70-28 loss to Skyline at Lowell Barron Gymnasium in Valley Head on Monday.
The Vikings (16-5) scored 27 points in the second quarter while limiting Valley Head (3-6) to just 15 first-half points in the 1A, Area 13 matchup.
Emma Harrison and Lydia Crane scored 12 points apiece and Blair added 10 points as Valley Head rolled past Gaylesville 59-23 in Valley Head on Saturday.
After the Tigers held a 27-16 halftime advantage in the 1A, Area 13 contest, they limited Gaylesville to six second-half points (two in the third quarter).
Peyton Bright led Gaylesville with eight points.
On Friday, McKenzie scored 14 points and Crane had 10 in a 49-27 win at Woodville.
Valley Head restricted Woodville to 11 second-half points in the win.
