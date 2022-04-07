Plainview drops to third in 3A in ASWA rankings

Plainview dropped to third in Class 3A, while Ider ranked at No. 5 in 2A in this week’s edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school baseball rankings.
Fyffe (9-10) missed the top-10 cut in 3A, but received nominations.
Piedmont topped the 3A rankings with a 21-4 record, with Trinity (17-3) ranking second.
In 2A, G.W. Long was selected as the classification’s top team. Mars Hill (14-4) posted at No. 2 and Vincent (17-4) was third.
The ASWA’s baseball rankings this week:
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (20-1-1)
2. Auburn (20-4)
3. Central-Phenix City (20-5)
4. Bob Jones (23-8)
5. Hoover (24-9)
6. Prattville (21-3)
7. Daphne (18-7)
8. Tuscaloosa County (20-5)
9. Oak Mountain (17-10)
10. Vestavia Hills (17-12)
Others nominated: Enterprise (12-8), Spain Park (20-8), Thompson (16-14).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (23-4)
2. Saraland (22-4)
3. Oxford (22-5)
4. Gulf Shores (21-4)
5. McGill-Toolen (18-4)
6. Gardendale (20-5)
7. Mountain Brook (17-7)
8. Jasper (17-8)
9. Wetumpka (18-4)
10. Northridge (18-8)
Others nominated: Athens (21-7), Briarwood Christian (9-7), Chelsea (12-11), Cullman (16-13), Helena (12-10), Homewood (14-6), Hueytown (18-9), Mortimer Jordan (21-10), Spanish Fort (19-9).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (18-3)
2. Headland (13-1)
3. Russellville (17-9)
4. Holtville (19-5)
5. Leeds (18-7)
6. Corner (15-5)
7. Greenville (15-5)
8. Madison Academy (17-11)
9. Elmore County (15-4)
10. Rehobeth (13-7)
Others nominated: Alexandria (14-11), Ardmore (8-9), Sardis (15-8), UMS-Wright (11-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (19-3)
2. Oneonta (18-2)
3. Gordo (15-5)
4. Etowah (19-9)
5. Hamilton (18-6)
6. St. James (16-5)
7. American Christian (8-10)
8. Northside (13-5)
9. Central-Florence (8-6)
10. Bibb County (11-6)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (13-9), Cleburne County (11-8), Handley (12-7), Jacksonville (10-7), North Jackson (11-12), Priceville (11-8), St. John Paul II (14-4), Westminster Christian (12-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Piedmont (21-4)
2. Trinity (17-3)
3. Plainview (16-5)
4. Phil Campbell (15-6)
5. Opp (18-4)
6. Houston Academy (15-6)
7. Wicksburg (15-8)
8. Bayside Academy (12-9)
9. Providence Christian (14-7)
10. Excel (11-0)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (11-4), Colbert Heights (16-9), East Lawrence (9-9), Fyffe (9-10), Hokes Bluff (13-7), Lauderdale County (14-4), Thomasville (12-7), T.R. Miller (14-3).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (18-7)
2. Mars Hill (14-4)
3. Vincent (17-4)
4. Ranburne (14-6)
5. Ider (17-5)
6. Decatur Heritage (15-6)
7. Southeastern (16-4)
8. Clarke County (10-5)
9. Leroy (13-7)
10. Westbrook Christian (9-12)
Others nominated: Addison (12-7), Colbert County (10-9), Hatton (8-9), Sand Rock (5-4), Sheffield (16-6), Spring Garden (11-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Bayshore Christian (15-3)
2. Hackleburg (19-3)
3. Lindsay Lane (16-4)
4. Donoho (11-3-1)
5. Appalachian (15-3)
6. Sumiton Christian (12-5)
7. Millry (14-8)
8. Belgreen (11-6)
9. Cedar Bluff (9-5)
10. Sweet Water (9-13)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (10-4), Pleasant Home (8-8).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (22-3-1)
2. Macon-East (24-3)
3. Patrician (16-4)
4. Wilcox Academy (18-5)
5. Bessemer Academy (15-6)
6. Glenwood (24-4)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (9-7)
8. Morgan Academy (15-6)
9. Lowndes Academy (15-6)
10. Clarke Prep (13-8)
Others nominated: Autauga Academy (10-5), Jackson Academy (7-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.