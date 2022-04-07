Plainview drops to third in 3A in ASWA rankings

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT THROUGH 9 AM CDT SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...A brief period of subfreezing temperatures in the 30-32 degree range is possible. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama as well as Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT through 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Subfreezing temperatures could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&