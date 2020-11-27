Gracey Johnson scored a game-high 21 points and the Geraldine girls took advantage of some late Fyffe turnovers to secure a 56-46 win at the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine on Tuesday night.
Geraldine pulled ahead for good with 1:54 left in the first half when Jaden Dismuke stole a pass and assisted Joanna Hammett with a layup. Hammett added a transition layup to lift the Bulldogs to a 29-23 lead at intermission.
The Red Devils stayed within striking distance until midway through the fourth quarter, however. Emma Twilley stole a pass and scored to pull Fyffe within 41-40 with 7:30 remaining in regulation before Geraldine extended the lead with free throws.
Gracey Johnson drained a 3-pointer before drawing a foul on another 3-point attempt. She made all three free throw tries and gave the Bulldogs a 49-40 advantage with 4:46 left.
Carlie Johnson swiped a pass from Fyffe and dished it ahead to Gracey Johnson for a layup before Gracey Johnson stole another pass and scored to make it an 11-point Geraldine lead with 50 seconds to play.
The Red Devils led 14-10 heading into the second quarter. Ashton Childress scored on a rebounding shot and Emily Stephens and Twilley each added 3-pointers during the stretch.
Geraldine gained an edge in rebounding and second-chance scoring opportunities during the second period. Alexis Powell made a steal and scored to tie things at 15 and Hammett made a layup off an inbounds pass to tie it again at 23.
Carlie Johnson and Hammett finished with 10 points apiece for Geraldine. The Bulldogs improved to 5-2 with a 54-32 win against Asbury on Wednesday.
Twilley paced Fyffe with 13 points and six rebounds, Anabelle Taylor added eight points and six rebounds and Kirby Coots recorded seven rebounds.
Fort Payne 52, Ider 45:
Three Fort Payne girls scored in double figures in a 52-45 victory against Ider at the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine on Wednesday.
Fort Payne’s Logan Neil sank four 3-point baskets and scored 18 points, Brylan Gray scored 12 points and Graidin Haas added 11 points.
The Wildcats (3-2) gained a six-point separation in the third quarter after playing to a 20-20 tie at halftime.
Brina Harris hit a 3-pointer and added a free throw in the fourth, while Haas scored two baskets from inside the arc and tacked on two free throws to help Fort Payne secure a third straight win heading into the holiday break.
Makinley Traylor led all Ider scorers with 19 points. She made all eight free throw attempts, all in the second half.
Fort Payne defeated Thompson 66-53 on Day 1 of its Thanksgiving Classic tournament Monday. Gray poured in 30 points, Neil scored 14 and Haas added nine points.
Mylah Dixon shot five 3-pointers in the second half and led Thompson with 17 points and Alecia Reasor had 12 points.
The Wildcats topped Demopolis 59-46 on Tuesday. Haas finished with 17 points and Neil had 16 points.
Trinity Pulliam finished with a game-high 23 points for Demopolis.
Ider 62, Asbury 31:
Four players scored in double digits as the Ider Hornets rolled past the Asbury Rams 62-31 in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout on Tuesday afternoon.
Kaleigh Carson finished with 12 points and Savannah Seals, Makinley Traylor and Dallas Brown each scored 11 points for the Hornets.
After taking a 32-22 halftime lead, Ider outscored Asbury 30-9 in the second half.
Alexis Adams scored nine points for the Rams.
Crossville 56, Gaston 23:
Kinsley Henderson had a game-high 15 points and Yazmin Delacruz had 13 points as the Crossville girls cruised past Gaston 56-23 in Crossville on Tuesday.
The Lions held Gaston to nine first-half points and took a 34-9 halftime lead.
Delacruz scored a pair of 3-pointers in the opening period and another in the second quarter, and Hailey Haston hit a 3-pointer and added another shot from inside the arc during the second quarter.
Skyline 59, Fyffe 53:
Emma Twilley finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds and Anabelle Taylor added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Fyffe in a 59-53 loss to the Skyline Vikings on Wednesday.
The Vikings (5-1) led 26-22 at halftime.
Kenzie Manning finished with a game-high 16 points, Gracie Rowell had 13 points and eight rebounds and Aidan Bellomy chipped in 11 points.
The Red Devils dropped to 1-4. They are scheduled to host Sand Rock at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
