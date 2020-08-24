Valley Head rumbles past Ragland

Jordan Burt and Bryson Morgan combined for 243 yards rushing to help Valley Head’s run game flourish in a 27-14 victory at Ragland on Friday night.
Burt had 20 carries for 123 yards with a touchdown and Morgan added 120 yards on 18 attempts with a TD.
Burt had an efficient night on both sides of the ball. He completed 3 of 7 passes for 110 yards with a 66-yard scoring pass to Eian Bain and a 35-yarder to Morgan.
Defensively, Burt led the Tigers (1-0) with 14 tackles (12 solo) and collected an interception. Luke Harrison finished with eight stops (five solo), Pacey Cooper made seven tackles (five solo) and Bain added five solo tackles.
Morgan punted four times for 118 yards (29.5 average).
