BIRMINGHAM — From the summer’s first skill session to battling through a season filled with uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Plainview first-year head coach Kaci Kirk wanted her team to understand how great of an accomplishment it was just to be playing for a state championship.
The Bears fell one win shy of capturing the volleyball program’s first state title in a 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-18) loss to the Trinity Presbyterian Wildcats in the Class 3A state final match at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham on Thursday.
“Yes, it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, but (our players) have to take what happened and learn from it for next year,” Kirk said.
Plainview (29-20) was led by a double-double of 17 assists and 11 digs from Ali Price. Jocelyn Hatfield added 10 kills and eight digs and Abby McGee chipped in 15 digs. Price, Hatfield and McGee all earned spots on the Class 3A All-State Tournament team.
Trinity’s Addison Cherry was named the tournament’s MVP, contributing 42 assists. Mary Elizabeth Hill had 15 kills, Emma Moody had 12 kills and Jackie Miller recorded 20 digs.
The Wildcats finished with a 24-8 record.
Plainview defeated Thomasville 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-13) in the state quarterfinal round Wednesday morning, before topping Houston Academy 3-1 (21-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-18) in the semifinal round later that afternoon.
Plainview’s seniors included Summer Wooten, Anabelle Taylor, Jesi Fairris and Keirstan Hiett. The team had no juniors and will bring back a lot of youth next season.
“It was important that we learn our lesson from that (championship) game, a lesson of how to perform in such a high-level game,” Kirk said, “so that hopefully if we get an opportunity to go back [to the state championship] next year, they’ll know what they’re working for.”
Kirk said Plainview’s biggest obstacle this season was learning how to play through errors and finish matches.
“That’s what got us through these last few games, these three-out-of-five sets. They toughed it out and kept playing as a team,” she said.
