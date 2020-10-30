Dalton Hughes ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter for the only points of the game in Collinsville’s 6-0 victory against Valley Head on Friday night.
Hughes scored with 7 seconds left in the first quarter. Valley Head’s Bryson Morgan blocked the ensuing extra-point kick attempt.
Malachi Orr led the Panthers (6-4) with 107 yards rushing on 15 carries. Hughes rushed 14 times for 51 yards and passed for 38 yards.
Jordan Burt had 123 yards rushing on 27 attempts for the Tigers (8-2). Luke Harrison recorded a sack for a 3-yard loss at the 6:43 mark in the third quarter.
Collinsville finished with 209 yards of offense and Valley Head finished with 176 yards.
Valley Head’s deepest scoring threat came on a 12-play drive near halftime. The Tigers reached the 7-yard line before they were driven back. Collinsville’s defense swarmed Burt and forced a fumble. Blake Sparks recovered the ball for Collinsville.
Valley Head registered 75 yards in penalties to Collinsville’s 40.
Collinsville closed the season with a win after taking a 19-14 loss at Geraldine in its region finale.
Valley Head had its seven-game win streak snapped, but won the Class 1A, Region 7 championship and hosts Brilliant in a first-round state playoff matchup Friday night.
