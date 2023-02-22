Griffin Winn struck out nine while surrendering one hit with no runs or walks in four innings, as Fort Payne capitalized on Section’s miscues in a 14-3 romp in five innings of a season-opener for both sides at Fort Payne High School last Saturday.
Winn delivered 39 strikes in 52 pitches for the Wildcats (1-0). Kyle Caminiti allowed three runs and no hits while walking one in one inning in relief, tossing 18 strikes in 27 pitches.
