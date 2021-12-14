Fort Payne’s McPherson shines at all-star game

As he’s been known to do throughout his high school football career, Fort Payne senior Alex McPherson captured the attention of spectators again this weekend at the 35th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.
McPherson kicked field goals of 58 and 31 yards, respectively, and punted four times for a 50-yard average as his Alabama All-Stars blanked Mississippi 20-0 at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi campus in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday.
McPherson, an Auburn commit, put the Alabama All-Stars ahead with a 31-yard field goal that gave the visitors a 10-0 lead. Alabama tacked on a 1-yard touchdown run by Theodore running back Kierstan Rogers with 3:32 left in the third period to build a 17-0 lead, and McPherson closed out the scoring with 1:17 left with a Alabama-Mississippi Classic record 58-yard field goal.
In his all-star outing, McPherson recorded with back-to-back 57-yard punts that backed Mississippi up deep in its own territory twice. Three of his four punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, with one downed at the 1-yard line. He kicked off five times — all touchbacks — including one that blasted through the uprights and into the netting. In pregame warmups, he put two field goals through the uprights from 65 yards.
This season, McPherson kicked an AHSAA-record 61-yard field goal in Fort Payne’s 32-7 win against North Jackson, breaking his older brother Evan McPherson’s previous record of 60 yards from snap to hold.
Alex McPherson has said his longest made field goal in practice was from 73 yards.
Alabama combined big plays from its defense and special teams with a dominating performance in the trenches to beat Mississippi on Saturday.
Alabama, coached by Minor’s Adrian Abrams, improved its lead in the series to 24 wins and 11 losses with its first win in the 35-year history in Mississippi.
Oxford defensive back Miguel Mitchell earned MVP honors for Alabama with an impressive performance at corner. His 52-yard interception return early in the second quarter, which came just 80 seconds after McPherson put Alabama ahead 10-0.
Mitchell finished with five tackles and forced a fumble. Trevon McAlpine of Saraland, T.J. Dudley of Montgomery Catholic and Jax Van Zandt of Thompson each had six stops. Van Zandt also recovered a fumble. Rodney Johnson of Gadsden City also had an interception, and Justice Finkley of Hewitt-Trussville had three tackles and a sack; he was named Alabama’s Special Achievement Award winner.
Alabama outgained Mississippi, coached by South Jones High School’s Todd Breland, 296 total yards to 117. Alabama also had 15 first downs and limited Mississippi to seven.
Braylon McReynolds of McGill-Toolen Catholic, who’s amazing 31-yard run to the 1-yard line set up Rogers’ third-quarter TD, led all rushers with 98 yards on 13 carries. Pike Road running back Quinshon Judkins added 43 yards on 12 carries and Rogers had 22 on 10 attempts.
Quarterback Zach Pyron of Pinson Valley was 7-of-11 passing for 91 yards and Hoover’s Bennett Meredith was 4-of-8 for 47 yards. Oak Mountain’s Evan Smith threw an interception in the end zone on his only passing attempt. Calera receiver Kobe Prentice had four catches for 64 yards, Hewitt-Trussville’s Omari Kelly had two catches for 28 yards and Jarel Williams of Saraland had one catch for 12 yards.
For Mississippi, no player rushed for more than 16 yards, and quarterbacks Zachary Wilcke of Hernando and Kabe Bennett of Oak Grove combined to complete 15-of-32 passes for 62 total yards and two interceptions. Malcolm Hartzog of Jefferson Davis County earned Mississippi MVP honors with nine tackles and an interception from his defensive back position.
