Plainview took command of its home opener against Westminster Christian Academy early, stifling the competition with defensive pressure and quick scoring.
Lauren Jimmerson scored 14 points with five rebounds, as the Bears raced to a 34-2 first-quarter lead and won 73-24 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
“I’ve challenged the girls to get out to quick starts, challenged them about putting the heat on teams on defense, and they came out and played really well,” Bears head coach Luke Griggs said.
Sawyer Hulgan drilled four 3-pointers for 12 points, Saydi Jackson recorded 10 points with five rebounds and Graidin Haas scored eight points with six rebounds, as the Bears improved to 2-0.
Brianna Tinsley paced the Wildcats (0-1) with 12 points.
Jimmerson sank a pair of 3s and scored 10 points in the opening period, as Haas added a fast-break layup to extend the Bears’ advantage to 28-0.
Tinsley made a free throw with 2:32 remaining in the period to end the scoring drought.
“We want the girls to guard and stay in front of their man, and I thought we did a pretty good job,” Griggs said. “We still have a lot to work on, but I was proud of the effort tonight.”
In the second quarter, Haas scored a jumper in the paint and Hannah Regula scored two layups and added a putback off a rebound to lift the Bears to a 47-10 halftime lead.
“I’m fortunate to have 12 players on varsity, and they all can compete and have a role to play,” Griggs said.
Plainview hosts Class 6A Oxford at 6 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.