DeKalb County’s eight varsity softball teams gather at the Rainsville Field of Dreams Sports Complex for the 2023 DeKalb County Varsity Softball Tournament this weekend.
Top-seeded Plainview hosts the annual two-day, double-elimination tournament, beginning Friday afternoon.
The opening round begins with a pair of 2 p.m. games Friday: No. 1 Plainview plays No. 8 Crossville, and No. 4 Fyffe plays No. 5 Collinsville. The first round continues with No. 3 Sylvania facing No. 6 Geraldine and No. 2 Ider playing No. 7 Valley Head at 4 p.m.
Saturday’s winners’ bracket play begins with a pair of 10 a.m. games: the winners of the Plainview/Crossville and Fyffe/Collinsville games against the winners of the Sylvania/Geraldine and Ider/Valley Head matchups.
Winners advance to the championship round at 5:30 p.m., with an if-necessary Game 2 to follow at 7 p.m.
Plainview beat Geraldine in a pair of games in the county finals to claim its seventh straight DCT championship last year.
