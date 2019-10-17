White voted as T-J Player of the Week

Plainview quarterback Noah White is this week’s Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Twin City Used Car Sales, after receiving more than 35 percent of all votes in this week’s online poll.
White led the Bears to their first regional win of the year Friday in a 41-6 beating of the Brindlee Mountain Lions on the road.
The Bears had already jumped ahead 20-0 in the first quarter with a trio of touchdown runs from Brody McCurdy and Logan Bell before White scored his first touchdowns in the win.
That first score for White came with 10:47 to go in the first half when he sprinted 12 yards past the Lions’ defense for a touchdown. Geo Chapparo’s PAT made the lead 27-0 at the time.
Just three minutes later after one of several stops by the Bears’ defense, White helped pad Plainview’s lead even further when he fired a 42-yard touchdown pass to Corey Blair, which made the score 34-0 at halftime.
The Bears went on to outscore Brindlee Mountain 7-6 in the second half and easily held on for the win, which put an end to a 4-game losing skid.
White finished as Plainview’s second-leading rusher with 83 yards and a touchdown on just six carries. He averaged 13.8 yards per carry and his longest run covered 41 yards.
White’s lone completion of the night was his 42-yard touchdown to Blair. White also added two tackles on defense, a pass deflection and intercepted one as well.
The Bears needed that win to keep their playoff hopes alive and will need another this week at home against the New Hope Indians.
