Top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Ider held second-seeded and No. 8 Pisgah to only three third-quarter points, rallying past the Eagles on the way to a 61-46 win in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship game Thursday night at Ider High School.

Ider improved to 4-0 against the two-time defending Class 2A state champion Eagles, who have won five consecutive state titles overall after winning three straight in 3A from 2018-20. The Hornets have won three of those four games against Pisgah this season by double figures, using a familiar script of stingy defense — Pisgah is averaging just 47.8 points per game against the Hornets this season — while carrying a lead into the fourth quarter and icing the win at the foul line.

