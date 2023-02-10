Top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Ider held second-seeded and No. 8 Pisgah to only three third-quarter points, rallying past the Eagles on the way to a 61-46 win in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament championship game Thursday night at Ider High School.
Ider improved to 4-0 against the two-time defending Class 2A state champion Eagles, who have won five consecutive state titles overall after winning three straight in 3A from 2018-20. The Hornets have won three of those four games against Pisgah this season by double figures, using a familiar script of stingy defense — Pisgah is averaging just 47.8 points per game against the Hornets this season — while carrying a lead into the fourth quarter and icing the win at the foul line.
Ider (20-10) hosts the Area 12 runner-up, either Sand Rock or Collinsville, in a Class 2A Northeast Sub-Regional contest Monday night. Pisgah (16-9), meanwhile, travels to play the Area 12 champion in sub-regional play.
Trailing 13-10 after one quarter, Ider erased an eight-point deficit early in the second quarter to build a six-point lead of its own before Pisgah made two 3-pointers in the final 25 seconds of the first half to take a 31-27 halftime advantage. Pisgah went in front 34-30 on Kallie Tinker’s 3-pointer with just under 7 minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Pisgah went scoreless for nearly 8 minutes after that. Ider struggled offensively for much of the third quarter as well before going on a 12-0 scoring run over the quarter’s final 2:13 to seize control. The Hornets hit three 3-pointers during the surge, including a 30-foot buzzer-beater from Makinley Traylor as time expired that sent Ider into the fourth quarter with a 44-34 lead.
Pisgah never got closer than six the rest of the way as Ider made 13 of 14 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to secure its first area championship in seven years.
Traylor scored 18 of her game-high 24 points in the second half for Ider while going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Kennzie Smith was 5 of 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and closed with 14 points while Cambree Chapman netted 10 points.
Tinker finished with 11 points and Ashton Childress had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who also got eight points from Campbell Barron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.