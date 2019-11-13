Bulldogs aim for first QF appearance since 2000

The Geraldine Bulldogs look to accomplish something they haven’t done since 2000: advance to the state quarterfinal round.
The Bulldogs visit B.B. Comer in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
In 2000, Geraldine (7-4) lost to Pisgah 38-19 in the semifinal round and finished with a 12-2 record.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 49-16 win against Clements in the first round last Friday night. Running backs Anthony Baldwin and Troy Willoughby combined for 260 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Willoughby led the Bulldogs with 141 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Baldwin tallied 119 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, with an interception on defense.
B.B. Comer (6-5) is in its first playoff run since 2013. The Tigers finished fourth in Class 3A, Region 6 and set a program record for most points scored in a game (68 against Weaver). They average 31 points per game and surrender 27 per game.
The Tigers have fared better on the road than at home this season. They went 5-1 in road games and 1-4 at home.
