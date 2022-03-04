Defending 3A champion Plainview crushes Etowah

Lily Boswell and Tessa Word combined to deliver a no-hitter, Hannah Regula tallied three hits and defending Class 3A state champion Plainview rolled past host Etowah 7-0 on Thursday.
Boswell struck out eight batters and walked two in four innings, while Word walked none and sat seven for the Bears.
At the plate, Regula’s 3-for-4 hitting performance led all Plainview batters; she registered two doubles with a run scored. Word had two hits and drove in three runs, Abby Williams added two hits with an RBI and two runs scored and Mia Tidmore chipped in two hits and scored a run.
The Bears amassed 10 hits.
Plainview maintained a 2-0 advantage before pushing across three runs in the fourth inning. Ali Price scored on an error, before Word singled in Tidmore and Williams on a line drive to center field with two outs in play.
With two outs on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth, Lauren Jimmerson and Kadie Brooks each scored runs on an error by Etowah pitcher Maggy Bennett.
Lauren Farmer took the loss in the circle for the Blue Devils, surrendering seven hits for five runs with one walk and no strikeouts in four innings. Bennett walked one and struck out one while giving up two runs on three hits.
