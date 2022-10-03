With 35.4% of the online vote, Valley Head's Eian Bain is The Times-Journal Player of the Week.
The senior quarterback ran for 252 yards, averaging 11.5 yards per attempt, accounting for all five of Valley Head's rushing touchdowns.
Bain scored on runs of 13, 34, 63, 5 and 14 yards, respectively, as the Tigers remained undefeated at 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Class 1A-Region 7 play.
Valley Head amassed 387 yards of offense, all rushing, while allowing Cedar Bluff 168 yards in the homecoming win.
