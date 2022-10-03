With 35.4% of the online vote, Valley Head's Eian Bain is The Times-Journal Player of the Week.

The senior quarterback ran for 252 yards, averaging 11.5 yards per attempt, accounting for all five of Valley Head's rushing touchdowns.

(0) comments

