Crossville High School football players received instruction from professional football players during the Stovall Athletics Specialist Camp at Gadsden City High School in Gadsden on June 26.
Crossville football players learn skills at specialist camp
- Staff Reports | sports@times-journal.com
-
-
- 0
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Fort Payne, AL
Right Now
- Humidity: 56%
- Feels Like: 88°
- Heat Index: 88°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 84°
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:34:21 AM
- Sunset: 07:59:14 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. High around 85F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 82F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:34:21 AM
Sunset: 07:59:14 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: N @ 12mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:34:48 AM
Sunset: 07:59:07 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:35:17 AM
Sunset: 07:58:59 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: E @ 5mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 05:35:47 AM
Sunset: 07:58:49 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Monday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:36:18 AM
Sunset: 07:58:37 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Tuesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 05:36:50 AM
Sunset: 07:58:24 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 05:37:23 AM
Sunset: 07:58:09 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Latest News
- Young basketball players visit Collinsville skills camp
- Crossville football players learn skills at specialist camp
- Fort Payne, Ider volleyball players learn from UT Chattanooga
- Wildcats Kirby, Gray help deliver travel baseball tournament title
- New highway safety law in effect this Independence Day; ALDOT limits interstate construction and lane closures
- Sally’s Smokin’ Butt BBQ offering free Independence Day meals
- Fixing the 'litter' problem in DeKalb County
- DeSoto gears up for annual Independence Day events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.