No. 6 Valley Head rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the second half to beat Coosa Christian 35-33 and remain undefeated on Friday night.
Trailing 21-7 at the start of the third quarter, the Tigers (4-0, 2-0 Class 1A-Region 7) got a 1-yard scoring run by Hernan Moreno early in the third to narrow the gap to 21-13.
The Conquerors added a 17-yard touchdown run midway through the third period, before Eian Bain broke free for a 75-yard rushing touchdown, bringing the Tigers within 27-19.
Bain added a 3-yard scoring run with 6:43 remaining in the fourth period for the tying score.
Coosa Christian pulled ahead again at 33-27 at the 3:14 mark of the final period — the extra-point kick attempt was blocked, however.
With 3:01 remaining in regulation, Hunter Robinson returned a kickoff 92 yards for the tying score. A 2-point conversion run by Bain gave the Tigers the lead for good.
Valley Head hosts Ider next Friday night.
