The Collinsville soccer teams each picked up wins in their season debuts at Sylvania, and the Fort Payne boys scored in the second half to break a tie with Crossville on Thursday night.
Girls
Collinsville 4, Sylvania 3:
Leslie Corona scored two goals and Catalina Agustin finished with four saves in goal as the Collinsville girls edged Sylvania 4-3.
The Panthers (1-0, 1-0 Class 1A-3A, Region 6) had 18 shots on goal to Sylvania’s nine.
Daisy Barrientos and Amiah Hornbuckle each added a goal for Collinsville in the win.
Bella Shelley, Rachel Bewley and Taylor Thrash scored goals for Sylvania.
Collinsville visits Boaz at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Sylvania (0-1) is scheduled to return to action Thursday, Feb. 11 against Fort Payne. Match time is set for 5 p.m. in Sylvania.
Boys
Collinsville 9, Sylvania 0:
Roberto Diaz tallied a hat trick with three goals and two assists to lead Collinsville to a victory.
Bryant Parker, Tristan Gallegos, Jesus Francisco, Jan Segura, Robert Gallegos and Juan Carlos all scored one goal each for the Panthers (1-0, 1-0 1A-3A, Region 6). Francisco had two assists and Segura had one. Jonathan Ocelot preserved the shutout in goal.
The Panthers travel to Boaz for a Tuesday night match, beginning at 7 p.m.
Sylvania visits Southside-Gadsden at 7 p.m. Monday.
Boys
Fort Payne 2, Crossville 1:
Christian Barrientos scored in the second half to break a 1-1 tie and lift Fort Payne past Crossville in a match at Crossville High School.
Crossville (0-1) scored at the 9:24 mark of the first half before Joshua Guerra scored a solo goal with 35 seconds remaining until halftime.
Barrientos sent a solo shot into the net at the 36:35 point of the second half.
The Wildcats (1-0) outshot Crossville 17-10.
Fort Payne hosts Albertville at 7 p.m. Monday.
Crossville hosts Scottsboro at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
