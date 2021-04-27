Fyffe plated all six runs in the seventh inning of Game 2, winning 6-2 and securing a sweep of Lauderdale County in the first round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs Friday night.
In their advancement into Round 2, the Red Devils will travel to Ohatchee for a best-of-three series beginning Friday.
Tanner Cowart and Parker Godwin each recorded three hits and scored a run for Fyffe (22-1), and Ike Rowell added two RBIs.
The Red Devils tallied 11 hits.
Lauderdale went ahead 2-0 in the first inning.
Rowell blasted a three-run walk-off home run across center field to propel Fyffe to an 8-5 win in Game 1.
With the game knotted at 5 with one out in play in the bottom of the seventh, Rowell’s line drive to center field zoomed over the outfield fence and plated Koby Harris and Ty Bell in the process.
Rowell contributed two hits and two runs and Godwin chipped in two hits.
During Rowell’s complete-game pitching performance, he allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked three.
Geraldine 4, Carbon Hill 3:
Capitalizing on errors, Geraldine overcame a two-hit outing to defeat Carbon Hill and sweep its first-round AHSAA Class 3A state playoff series Friday night.
The Bulldogs (16-14) pulled ahead 3-0 when Jaxon Colvin scored on a pitcher’s error.
A Geraldine error allowed Carbon Hill to cut the deficit to 4-2 in the sixth inning, before a forced walk in the bottom of the seventh brought the game to its final margin.
In Game 1, Drew Fowler tossed a complete game while striking out 10, walking two and surrendering two hits in Geraldine’s 5-2 victory.
Colt Lusher batted 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored, and Levi Martin added a double on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored.
Geraldine hosts Phil Campbell in a second-round, best-of-three series, starting Friday.
Sylvania 10, Elkmont 8:
Preston Holcomb hit a two-run home run and finished with five RBIs as Sylvania held on to beat Elkmont in a decisive Game 3 of a first-round AHSAA Class 3A state playoff series Saturday.
The Rams (11-16) advanced to the second round, where they will play host to Piedmont in a best-of-three series, beginning with a doubleheader Friday.
In Saturday’s opening-round series finale, Sylvania posted all 10 of its runs inside the first three innings for a 10-4 lead.
Holcomb put the Rams ahead 2-0 in the first inning after launching a homer across the left field fence that plated teammate Eli Gurley.
Sylvania scored five runs in the second inning to balloon the lead to 7-1. The scoring spurt was highlighted by doubles by Holcomb, Gareth Anderson and Braiden Thomas.
In 6 2/3 innings on the mound, Holcomb struck out five and walked one while surrendering six hits.
On Friday, the Rams battled back from an 8-3 Game 1 loss to force a third game with an 8-3 victory in Game 2.
Sylvania held a 7-1 advantage entering the third inning after a six-run burst in the second frame.
The Rams finished with 12 hits.
Gavin Chambers retired eight Elkmont batters and walked two while giving up three hits in six innings.
In Game 1, Elkmont grabbed an early 3-0 lead and held Sylvania scoreless through four innings.
The Rams were limited to three hits to Elkmont’s 11.
Falkville 13, Ider 0:
Ider was restricted to one hit in a Game 2 loss at Falkville, suffering an opening-round series sweep in the AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs Friday.
Falkville pushed across seven runs in the third inning to take a commanding 8-0 advantage.
The Hornets wrapped their season with a 20-11 record.
In Game 2, Ider mustered three hits and had four runners left stranded on base in a 10-0 loss.
Belgreen 10, Valley Head 5:
In Monday’s decisive Game 3, Belgreen surged back with an eight-run scoring output in the sixth inning to defeat Valley Head in the AHSAA Class 1A state playoffs.
The Tigers (6-6) plated three runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-2 advantage.
In the top of the sixth, Belgreen scored six runs on errors and another two on a single to take control.
Valley Head responded with just one run in the bottom of the seventh, a David Hatfield score off a Luke Harrison single to center field.
Belgreen took the victory and advanced to the second round of the postseason despite falling on the short end of a 10-2 hitting deficit.
Hatfield finished with a double on three hits and scored two runs for the Tigers. Mason Vest added two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Harrison chipped in two hits.
Belgreen forced a third game by earning a 14-7 Game 2 win, highlighted by a nine-run sixth inning.
The Tigers went scoreless across the first three innings, before plating four runs in the fourth to take a 4-3 edge. Belgreen added a run in the bottom half of the frame to tie things at 4.
Skylar Haney’s two hits and two RBIs with a run scored to lead Valley Head’s plate appearances. Bryson Morgan added two RBIs.
In Game 1, Haney recorded three hits, including two doubles, with three RBIs and a run scored in the Tigers’ 12-7 win.
Valley Head collected 15 hits in the victory.
