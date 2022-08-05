Whether it’s on the field or in the weight room, Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore has seen plenty of competition brewing among the players this summer.
And as the Wildcats persevere into fall camp ahead of Thursday’s preseason game against Chattooga (Ga.), the fifth-year coach has been thrilled with what the competition has yielded.
“We all know that competition within your team makes your team better,” Elmore said during Fort Payne’s session at the DeKalb & Jackson County Football Media Day last week. “Sometimes that’s hard to always get. Sometimes you have a clear difference between one guy and the next guy.”
The competitive nature has been infectious, starting with quarterbacks Jake Barnes and Dax Varnadore. Barnes, entering his senior season as the Wildcats’ starter, has been pushed by the sophomore Varnadore to maintain the starting spot.
“Dax is going to be a great quarterback, so there’s competition between those two guys on a daily basis,” Elmore said. “Jake knows he’s got to bring it every day, because he has a young guy trying to catch him.
“From the team seeing the quarterbacks competing daily, I feel like I’ve seen (competition) everywhere. Receivers are competing, offensive line and defensive line, and that’s what I hope is our identity, the fact that we don’t become complacent.”
Not becoming complacent extends from the field to weight training sessions.
“We have a lot of guys who love to work out,” Barnes said. “I think that’s a sign of a good football team, because if you have a lot of guys who are willing to put in the work and the time, you’ll have a good season.”
Brent Tinker, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, as well as a defensive ends coach, has been the catalyst for the clanging and banging and the gains made from the weight program.
Senior wide receiver Marcus Ledford credited the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Famer with being a driving, motivating force.
“He keeps us motivated, keeps us going, and we fulfill that motivation that he brings us,” he said.
Added Elmore, “(Tinker) sets the tone in that weight room. Someone asked [Fyffe head coach Paul] Benefield what’s the secret to his success. …I can tell you what the secret to the success at Fyffe is and it’s how hard they work in the weight room. They work extremely hard in the weight room and always have. That’s where you do build a great team and we’re trying to do the same thing here. Coach Tinker has been very instrumental in that.
“I feel like we have a team this year where they don’t look at (weight training) like it’s something they have to do. They look at it as something that’s going to help them and make them better.”
The Wildcats host Chattooga at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Summerville, Ga., but will now be played at Fort Payne High School's Wildcat Stadium.
