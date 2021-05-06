Weather Alert

...Significant Weather Advisory for Patchy Dense Fog across all of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee... Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Some visibilities have been reduced to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Additional fog formation is possible, especially in wind sheltered locations, and areas near bodies of water. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.