Plainview’s Millican earns 3A player of the year

Plainview's Cole Millican was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Class 3A Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

 Glendon Poe | Times-Journal

Plainview senior Cole Millican was selected as the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A Boys Basketball Player of the Year during the organization’s annual banquet Thursday.

Millican was named the MVP of the 3A state basketball tournament in early March after helping the Bears win their third state championship in five years.

BOYS 

Players of the year

7A: Labaron Philon, Baker

6A: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

5A: Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley

4A: Antonio Kite, Anniston

3A: Cole Millican, Plainview

2A: Anthony Johnson, Midfield

1A: Will Bonner, Belgreen

AISA: Robert Rose, Autauga Academy

BOYS 

Super All-State

(top five players regardless of classification)

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

Labaron Philon, Baker

Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley

Antonio Kite, Anniston

Anthony Johnson, Midfield

GIRLS 

Players of the year

7A: Reniya Kelly, Hoover

6A: Samiya Steele, Hazel Green

5A: Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville

4A: Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler

3A: Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian

2A: Molly Heard, Pisgah

1A: Timya Thurman, Linden

AISA: Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood

GIRLS 

Super All-State 

(top five players regardless of classification)

Samiya Steele, Hazel Green

Reniya Kelly, Hoover

Molly Heard, Pisgah

Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler

Aniya Hubbard, Hoover

