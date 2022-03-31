Plainview’s Millican earns 3A player of the year

Plainview senior Cole Millican was selected as the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A Boys Basketball Player of the Year during the organization’s annual banquet Thursday.
Millican was named the MVP of the 3A state basketball tournament in early March after helping the Bears win their third state championship in five years.
BOYS
Players of the year
7A: Labaron Philon, Baker
6A: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
5A: Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley
4A: Antonio Kite, Anniston
3A: Cole Millican, Plainview
2A: Anthony Johnson, Midfield
1A: Will Bonner, Belgreen
AISA: Robert Rose, Autauga Academy
BOYS
Super All-State
(top five players regardless of classification)
Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
Labaron Philon, Baker
Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley
Antonio Kite, Anniston
Anthony Johnson, Midfield
GIRLS
Players of the year
7A: Reniya Kelly, Hoover
6A: Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
5A: Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville
4A: Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler
3A: Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian
2A: Molly Heard, Pisgah
1A: Timya Thurman, Linden
AISA: Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood
GIRLS
Super All-State
(top five players regardless of classification)
Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
Reniya Kelly, Hoover
Molly Heard, Pisgah
Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler
Aniya Hubbard, Hoover
