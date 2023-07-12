Stingy defense was a consistent highlight for Fort Payne’s football team last season.
But with free safety Kobe King, outside linebacker Alex Akins, defensive end Jake Goggans and cornerback Hayden Hairel lost to graduation, the Wildcats will be challenged with reloading some starting positions.
King’s position at free safety is where Fort Payne lacks the most depth this offseason. And finding someone to replace what the Birmingham-Southern College football commit brought to the defensive backfield will take some more time and trial.
“Kobe King was the QB of our defense for the last two years. We will really miss his leadership and ability to always make our defense right,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “We gave up very few big plays last year and that was mainly because of Kobe.
“We are trying to find the right fit to replace Kobe. We have several guys who are capable but we are just trying to find the right one who can flourish at that position.”
Tyler Wooten, Connor Kinsley and Ryker Ingle are each working at free safety this summer.
Defensive tackle Hayden Presley, defensive end Caden Kilgore, linebackers Bennett Blanks and Carter Tinker, defensive back Tyler Wooten and cornerback Connor Kinsley all return to their respective starting positions.
“Blanks and Tinker are great players for us and have continued to improve this offseason,” Elmore said. “Kinsley did great for a 10th grader last year but is much improved as he enters his junior year. Kilgore and Presley are two of our strongest players in the weight room and have improved greatly in the offseason. Tyler Wooten has been steady for us the last two years and will be a key leader for us.”
The return of Tinker and Blanks gives the linebacking corps the most defensive depth, as several others are competing for playing time, including Taylor Chaparro, Luke Patton, Hunter Goza, Levi Crow, JP Buffington and Ryker Ingle.
“Hopefully, depth and competition will help us improve there as the year goes,” Elmore said.
The coach said June was a good month for the Wildcats. He said the attendance was great and players came to the facility with the right mindset as they worked to improve strength and speed.
Fort Payne has an organized team activity with Guntersville scheduled for Thursday and a 7-on-7 planned for Wednesday, July 26 with Sylvania, Geraldine, Madison County, Springville and Boaz scheduled to visit Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcats finished the 2022 season with an 8-3 overall record, falling to Decatur in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 6A state playoffs.
Fort Payne opens the 2023 season with a home preseason game against Oxford at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, before opening the regular season at home against longtime rival Scottsboro at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.