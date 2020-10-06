Valley Head wins Team of the Week

The Valley Head Tigers are this week's Times-Journal/Northeast Alabama Community College Team of the Week after garnering 38% of the online vote.
The Tigers dominated Class 1A Region 7 rival Appalachian en route to a 49-13 win at home last week.
Valley Head improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in region play with the victory.
Jordan Burt scored on a 10-yard run to push the Tigers' lead to 34-7 at halftime and finished with four touchdowns.
Bryson Morgan rushed for 119 yards and two scores and Eian Bain added 80 yards rushing and a touchdown.
