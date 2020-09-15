Valley Head travels to Gaylesville in pursuit of 3rd straight win

The Valley Head Tigers achieved their largest margin of victory of the season with last week’s 56-6 win against Woodville. The Tigers look for their third win in a row as they travel to Class 1A, Region 7 rival Gaylesville for a game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Valley Head (3-1, 2-0) defeated Woodville after rolling up 361 yards of offense (321 rushing) behind six touchdowns last week.
Eian Bain led all Tigers in rushing yards with 163 on six carries with two touchdowns, averaging 27 yards per attempt. As a defender, Bain collected six tackles, including five solo stops with a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.
Bryson Morgan added to the Tigers’ run threat with nine carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for a 30-yard touchdown.
Jordan Burt threw for two touchdowns on three attempted passes for 40 yards, adding 42 yards rushing on three attempts.
Noah Hulgan finished with a team-high 11 tackles (nine solo) for the Tigers, including one for loss and a forced fumble. Jamie Brown had 10 tackles (seven solo), Roger McMahan had eight tackles and Pacey Cooper chipped in six stops.
Valley Head has defeated Gaylesville in seven of the last eight meetings, including a 52-16 triumph last season.
The Trojans (3-1, 2-0) have won their last two games after forfeiting to Ragland in Week 1 after COVID-19 concerns.
Gaylesville began region play with strong showings, having defeated Appalachian 44-26 on Sept. 4 and Coosa Christian 48-28 last week.
Gaylesville’s D.J. Lee gained 202 yards rushing on 16 carries and scored on runs of 47, 48 and 6 yards in the win against Coosa Christian. He also threw two touchdown passes (34 and 11 yards) and had a 2-point conversion pass. On defense, he posted 10 tackles, recovered a fumble, had two interceptions, and a third pick on a 2-point conversion pass attempt.
Lee’s teammate, Keylon Higgins recorded a pair of sacks, two tackles, four assists and a tackle for a loss last week.
