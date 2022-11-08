As the Big Red Machine powers into the second round of the AHSAA state playoffs, its veteran leader has been announced to join Alabama’s all-time greats.
Paul Benefield, Fyffe’s longtime head coach who has compiled 300-plus career coaching wins and five state championships across a 30-year career, is among 13 major contributors selected to join the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Benefield has compiled a 332-55 career coaching record, having captured his 13th 10-0 regular season in the last 22 years. He earned his 300th career coaching victory in a win against Sylvania in 2020.
The hall of fame induction will take place at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Spa Convention Center in March. The class was selected Thursday from more than 75 nominations submitted by member schools and other organization and includes administrators, coaches and two selections from the “old timer” category.
In addition to Benefield, Taylor and Robertson, the other selections include football coach David Powell; basketball coaches Homer Davis, Ronald Jackson, Tim Miller, Jack Steele, and John Woody and administrators Steve Giddens and Charles McCaleb.
Selected in the “Old-Timers’ Division” were baseball and football coach William “Earl” Griffin and basketball coach Matthew L. Jones.
The first class was inducted in 1991. These 13 new inductees will run the total enshrined into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame to 390.
