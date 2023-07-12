Jake Peppers became the “Pride of Geraldine” on Monday when the Chicago White Sox made him the 269th pick of the Major League Baseball amateur draft. His selection came in the ninth round.
He’s believed to be the first Bulldog who has ever been drafted.
A 2020 Geraldine graduate, Peppers signed with Jacksonville State during his senior year. The right-handed pitcher excelled for three seasons at JSU.
Peppers was a staple in the bullpen for most of the 2023 season and transitioned to a starting role midway through the season due to injuries in the weekend rotation. He finished the season with 18 appearances on the mound, including nine starts. He recorded 50 strikeouts in 58.0 innings of work and allowed 31 earned runs.
Peppers is Jax State’s 67th player to be selected by one of MLB’s organizations, and he’s the highest drafted Gamecock since Todd Cunningham was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft.
“I’m beyond excited for Jake and his future, and it’s because of his work ethic and just selling out to what his dreams and goals were,” said Jamie Gilbert, who coached Peppers at Geraldine. “He talked about MLB when he was in seventh grade, and I knew when he became an eighth grader he was going to be a lot different.”
Gilbert said by his freshman season, Peppers had given up football and basketball to concentrate on baseball.
“He would have been our point guard and he would’ve been our quarterback, but he sold out to baseball and went to work,” Gilbert said.
“Just for Jake alone it’s special for him, but then when you add in our baseball program and his time at Jax State, then you start affecting his family and the community. I couldn’t be more proud for that kid. I knew he deserved it, and I knew he would reach that goal.
“It’s something he’s always dreamed of, and he’s going to get to live out that dream.”
Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables joined Gilbert in praising Peppers for his accomplishment.
“It is always a good thing when someone from Geraldine is rewarded for a major achievement, and Jake Peppers has certainly done that,” Ables said. “Being drafted by a Major League Baseball team is something rarely done anywhere, and I can’t recall a Geraldine player ever being drafted by a Major League team.
“What makes this even better is that Jake is not only a great pitcher, but he is also a fine young man. I would not expect anything different from someone with great parents and two sets of grandparents that set an example for him to follow that would make it difficult for him to turn out to be anything but top-notch.
“He played his role at JSU with confidence whether it was a starter or reliever, and when that situation changed, he adapted and excelled, and it is nice he is being rewarded for his hard work and great attitude.
“This is also a great honor for his high school coach, Jamie Gilbert. Coach Gilbert pushed Jake and put him in a position to be noticed by JSU.
“I am excited to see what is next for Jake in Chicago, and I am sure he will continue to represent the town of Geraldine in a positive way.”
