Makinley Traylor finished with 14 points as four Ider girls reached double-digit scoring in a 75-56 victory against the Section Lions in Ider on Monday night.
Savannah Seals scored 12 points, including the 1,000th point of her career, for the Hornets. Kaleigh Carson had 12 points, Alayna Chapman added 10 points, Kennzie Smith nine points and Dallas Brown eight points.
Jennifer Vega led Section with 16 points, Madison Armstrong scored 14 points and Savannah White added 10 points.
The Hornets led 45-24 at halftime and pushed it to 62-41 by the end of the third quarter.
Sylvania 60, North Sand Mountain 35:
Kenadie Lee scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, Anna Farmer finished with 11 points and Leianna Currie 10 in a victory against the North Sand Mountain Bison in Higdon on Monday night.
The Rams limited NSM to four first-quarter points and took a 31-12 halftime lead.
Kolbie Bobo finished with 10 points for the Bison and Victoria Hassell had seven points.
Collinsville 56, Asbury 34:
Tyla Tatum and Hadley Hamilton scored 14 points apiece and Emma Terrell added eight points in Collinsville’s home win against Asbury on Monday night.
The Panthers led 35-19 at halftime and held Asbury to seven points in the third quarter to extend the advantage to 47-26 by the start of the fourth.
Alexis Adams paced the Rams with 14 points.
Cleveland 45, Crossville 44:
Kinsley Henderson led the Crossville Lions with a game-high 21 points in a narrow loss in Crossville on Friday night.
Laura Lopez added 11 points for the Lions, who trailed 39-34 at the beginning of the fourth period.
Macy Kelley and Kylee Gilliland each scored 14 points for Cleveland and Emma Thomas scored 13 points.
Valley Head 57, Woodville 24:
Jenna McKenzie finished with a game-high 26 points, including five 3-point baskets, to help the Valley Head girls down the Woodville Panthers at Lowell Barron Gymnasium in Valley Head on Thursday.
Lydia Crane scored nine points and Kaylynn Hulgan added eight points as the Tigers (7-7) used a first-half defensive performance to pull away with a 31-10 halftime lead.
Makayla Jones led Woodville (6-9) with nine points and Alexis Brown had seven points.
