Hornets sting Rams

IDER – The Ider Hornets picked up their first regional win of the year Friday with a 49-6 win over the Asbury Rams at Wayne C. Hardiman Stadium.
The Hornets’ first offensive drive saw them march downfield in just six plays. Three of hose snaps saw Seth Hawkins rack up 20 early yards and he capped off the drive with a score from five yards out. Ben Klausen followed with first of seven PATs to make the lead 7-0 early.
After a defensive stop, the Hornets took over once again in Asbury territory. They moved the chains three times before senior Gavin Weldon punched the ball over the goal line from 12 yards out to double their early lead.
Ider’s next possession started with a 12-yard gain through the air from Ben Watkins to Klausen. Ider had a 42-yard run by Matt Norman get negated by a penalty, but that didn’t faze the Hornets’ offense as Norman picked up 22 yards two plays later to keep the chains moving. Two plays later, Hawkins scored again from seven yards out to make the lead 21-0.
Ider then closed out their first-half scoring spree by going through the air with completions of 20, 10, eight and seven yards from Norman to Klausen, Greyson Weldon and Watkins before Hawkins scored once again from seven yards out for his third touchdown of the half, which stretched the lead to 28-0 at the break.
The Hornets punched the ball in three more times in the second half and held on down the stretch to put an end to their 4-game skid.
The Hornets will look to keep that momentum rolling this week as they hit the road next Friday for a rivalry matchup at North Sand Mountain.
(1) comment
Go hornets!!
