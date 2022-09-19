Collecting 30.8% of the online vote, Sylvania's Josh Scott is The Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Bobby Ledbetter's Twin City Used Cars.
The sophomore wide receiver/defensive back caught three passes for 41 yards, including a 17-yard scoring reception in the far-right corner of the end zone in the second quarter of the Rams' 41-24 victory against Geraldine last Friday night.
