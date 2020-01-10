All five DeKalb County teams that were ranked before the new year remained entrenched in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings.
On the girls’ side, Collinsville, Fyffe and Ider all occupy top-10 positions in the Class 2A rankings, while the Plainview boys and the Fyffe boys remained in the boys’ rankings.
No. 2 Collinsville girls (15-1, 4-0 Class 2A, Area 14)
The Collinsville girls moved up from third to second this week after only taking one loss since the previous rankings were compiled. Pisgah, the No. 1-ranked team in girls Class 3A, beat the Panthers 62-49. Since the loss, Collinsville picked up home wins against Ranburne and Asbury and and a road victory against Cedar Bluff.
No. 8 Fyffe girls (14-4, 3-2 Class 2A, Area 15)
After earning six wins between rankings, the Fyffe girls stayed at No. 8 on this week’s 2A list. The Red Devils took two losses since the beginning of the holiday break: a 71-50 loss to 3A No. 1 Pisgah came in the Sand Mountain Tournament and a 53-52 loss to Guntersville in the Don Webb Sr. Classic. They earned a tournament win against Boaz, a home win against Cherokee County and road wins against Asbury and North Sand Mountain.
No. 7 Ider girls (16-3, 4-0 Class 2A, Area 15)
Behind four straight wins, the Ider girls remained at the No. 7 spot in 2A. The Hornets lost to 3A’s top-ranked Pisgah 63-57 in the Sand Mountain Tournament. Then they reeled off four wins in a row against Geraldine, South Pittsburgh (Tenn.), Section and Richard Hardy Memorial, respectively.
No. 1 Plainview boys (17-3, 5-0 Class 3A, Area 15)
The Plainview boys have been busy since the start of the holiday break, winning nine games during the stretch to stay locked in the top spot in 3A. In the Sand Mountain Tournament, the Bears earned wins against Pisgah and Sylvania before beating Fyffe in the championship contest. They defeated Elkmont and Guntersville in the First State Bank Shootout and lost 63-47 against 5A Arab in the championship game. Since the start of the new year, Plainview has won at home against Pisgah and on the road against North Sand Mountain and Sylvania, respectively.
No. 5 Fyffe boys (17-2, 3-1 Class 2A, Area 15)
The Fyffe boys dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 on the 2A rankings. In the Sand Mountain Tournament, the Red Devils earned wins against Crossville and North Sand Mountain before taking an 81-74 loss at Plainview. They won the Don Webb Classic after notching wins against Westminster Christian Academy and Scottsboro, before a win against Talladega in the championship. Fyffe added home wins against Valley Head and Cherokee County and a road win against Asbury, ahead of a 68-67 loss at North Sand Mountain.
Here are this week’s rankings in their entirety:
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (20-1)
2. Spain Park (19-2)
3. Foley (22-2)
4. McGill-Toolen (17-3)
5. Theodore (18-3)
6. Hewitt-Trussville (13-5)
7. Austin (18-3)
8. Gadsden City (15-5)
9. Vestavia Hills (16-6)
10. Auburn (13-7)
Others nominated: Grissom (10-10), Sparkman (12-11).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (22-0)
2. Athens (15-2)
3. Lee-Huntsville (18-6)
4. Carver-Birmingham (18-5)
5. Opelika (16-5)
6. Dothan (14-2)
7. Eufaula (16-4)
8. Mae Jemison (14-6)
9. Homewood (19-1)
10. McAdory (16-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (15-2), Carver-Montgomery (13-4), Chelsea (16-4), Clay-Chalkville (10-7), Muscle Shoals (12-7), Park Crossing (11-6), Pelham (14-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Charles Henderson (13-0)
2. Ramsay (15-4)
3. Central-Tuscaloosa (14-3)
4. Madison Academy (15-3)
5. Pleasant Grove (13-4)
6. East Limestone (17-2)
7. LeFlore (16-5)
8. Shelby Co. (14-2)
9. Faith Academy (11-8)
10. West Point (16-5)
Others nominated: Brewer (12-8), Jackson (15-4), Mortimer Jordan (13-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Rogers (15-4)
2. Greensboro (12-1)
3. Anniston (12-3)
4. Sipsey Valley (14-3)
5. Priceville (12-8)
6. Childersburg (15-3)
7. Hokes Bluff (12-6)
8. North Jackson (13-5)
9. Sumter Central (6-3)
10. Trinity (15-5)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (13-5), DAR (7-10), Handley (10-6), Headland (11-3), Montgomery Catholic (9-3), Oneonta (13-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Pisgah (18-1)
2. Prattville Christian (20-1)
3. T.R. Miller (10-1)
4. Susan Moore (16-3)
5. Montgomery Academy (12-3)
6. Glencoe (14-5)
7. Lauderdale Co. (16-4)
8. Phil Campbell (10-5)
9. Pike Road (15-3)
10. Midfield (10-7)
Others nominated: St. James (9-6), Straughn (13-3).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (17-2)
2. Collinsville (15-1)
3. Geneva Co. (12-4)
4. Sacred Heart (14-6)
5. G.W. Long (13-5)
6. Central-Hayneville (12-3)
7. Ider (16-3)
8. Fyffe (14-4)
9. Sand Rock (13-6)
10. Cedar Bluff (11-8)
Others nominated: Addison (11-1), Aliceville (11-3), Hatton (13-5), Samson (10-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (18-2)
2. Skyline (16-2)
3. St. Luke's (11-3)
4. Mars Hill Bible (13-6)
5. Loachapoka (14-7)
6. Decatur Heritage (10-7)
7. Phillips (7-9)
8. Westminster-Oak Mountain 10-3)
9. Pleasant Home (12-3)
10. Falkville (13-5)
Others nominated: Belgreen (14-5), Brantley (8-4), Coosa Christian (9-6), Covenant Christian (10-3), Elba (11-5), Georgiana (10-4).
AISA
1. Southern Academy (12-1)
2. Lee-Scott (14-2)
3. Glenwood (10-6)
4. Patrician Academy (7-2)
5. Monroe Academy (8-0)
6. Springwood (11-1)
7. Pickens Academy (7-4)
8. Clarke Prep (10-5)
9. Northside Methodist (11-5)
10. Pike Liberal Arts (11-7)
Others nominated: Fort Dale Academy (7-3), Meadowview (8-5).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (20-1)
2. Lee-Montgomery (18-0)
3. Thompson (16-6)
4. McGill-Toolen (15-6)
5. Hoover (16-7)
6. Huntsville (14-7)
7. Fairhope (13-3)
8. Tuscaloosa Co. (16-4)
9. Florence (13-5)
10. Austin (15-6)
Others nominated: Bob Jones (17-4), Gadsden City (13-7), Oak Mountain (13-7), Spain Park (11-7), Sparkman (12-11).
CLASS 6A
1. Huffman (18-2)
2. Pinson Valley (16-3)
3. Jemison-Huntsville (17-2)
4. Hartselle (16-4)
5. B.C. Rain (13-3)
6. Lee-Huntsville (13-5)
7. Albertville (14-3)
8. Buckhorn (16-5)
9. Northridge (18-4)
10. Eufaula (14-5)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (13-4), Calera (11-5), Helena (16-6), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (12-5), Homewood (13-9), Oxford (11-6).
CLASS 5A
1. Fairfield (15-3)
2. Woodlawn (14-5)
3. Wenonah (13-6)
4. East Limestone (14-5)
5. Ramsay (12-6)
6. Pleasant Grove (9-2)
7. Tallassee (16-3)
8. Briarwood (12-3)
9. Carroll-Ozark (17-6)
10. Guntersville (12-4)
Others nominated: Alexandria (11-3), Arab (13-6), Brewbaker Tech (12-5), Central-Tuscaloosa (12-6), Charles Henderson (12-8), Greenville (11-7), Lawrence Co. (15-3).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (14-3)
2. Sumter Central (14-3)
3. UMS-Wright (18-3)
4. Catholic-Montgomery (16-3)
5. Good Hope (16-3)
6. Talladega (12-4)
7. Danville (13-4)
8. Sipsey Valley (15-3)
9. Anniston (10-6)
10. Deshler (13-7)
Others nominated: Brooks (16-3), BTW-Tuskegee (12-4), Clarke Co. (10-4), Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-5), Jacksonville (12-3), Montevallo (12-6), White Plains (12-7).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (17-3)
2. Piedmont (13-2)
3. Thomasville (8-1)
4. Pike Road (14-3)
5. Mobile Christian (15-6)
6. Lauderdale Co. (11-6)
7. Winfield (17-2)
8. Slocomb (10-3)
9. Pike Co. (9-4)
10. Dadeville (8-4)
Others nominated: Fultondale (6-4).
CLASS 2A
1. LaFayette (15-0)
2. Vincent (14-2)
3. Tanner (10-4)
4. Calhoun (10-10)
5. Fyffe (17-2)
6. J.U. Blacksher (13-2)
7. Geneva Co. (14-4)
8. Sacred Heart (11-10)
9. North Sand Mountain (10-6)
10. Sand Rock (12-6)
Others nominated: Central-Coosa (6-4), Chickasaw (9-7), Luverne (11-3), Sumiton Christian (14-6).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (10-6)
2. Skyline (17-3)
3. Spring Garden (14-1)
4. Covenant Christian (14-1)
5. Keith (10-6)
6. Cornerstone-Birmingham (12-7)
7. Brantley (11-1)
8. Georgiana (13-5)
9. Lanett (5-7)
10. Lindsay Lane (14-5)
Others nominated: Belgreen (16-5), Florala (12-4), Francis Marion (11-4), Jacksonville Christian (13-4), Millry (9-3), Whitesburg Christian (12-4).
AISA
1. Evangel Christian (15-1)
2. Autauga Academy (4-2)
3. Lee-Scott (13-3)
4. Southern Academy (10-3)
5. Glenwood (13-7)
6. Chambers Academy (9-1)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (12-3)
8. Lakeside (8-5)
9. Hooper (11-5)
10. Heritage Christian (12-3)
Others nominated: Pike Liberal Arts (6-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.