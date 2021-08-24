Eagles finish runners-up at Tuscaloosa tournament
Buy Now

The Cornerstone Christian Academy volleyball team is pictured.

 Contributed Photo

The Cornerstone Christian Academy varsity volleyball team finished its run at the Cotton Classic with a runner-up finish in Tuscaloosa this weekend.

The Eagles placed second in the tournament’s gold bracket behind Evangel. 

