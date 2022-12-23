Even for a strategic frenzy of a team like reigning Class 3A state champion Plainview, its first-quarter flurry in Thursday night’s Sand Mountain Tournament championship was a stunning display.
The No. 1-seeded Bears overwhelmed No. 2-seeded Geraldine with defensive pressure and a 3-point barrage, blitzing their way to a 36-10 lead en route to an 82-48 rout and a seventh consecutive SMT title in Section.
Dylan Haymon tallied five 3s for a game-high 27 points, earning tournament MVP. He accounted for four 3-pointers and 16 of the Bears’ 36 first-quarter points. The Bears fired eight 3s in the opening frame and 12 total. Jonah Williams (12 points) sank three of his four 3-point baskets amid the first-quarter scoring onslaught.
“It’s a dedication these guys have to the program, an extreme dedication,” Bears head coach Robi Coker said of his team extending its historic SMT championship streak to seven, bringing the program total to 11. “I hope the community takes a lot of pride in us winning this tournament.”
The win allowed Plainview's basketball teams to complete a clean sweep at the annual tournament, as its junior varsity boys and varsity girls also won SMT titles in their respective divisions Thursday night.
Landon White scored 12 points and Luke Smith had 11 points, as Plainview used full-court defensive pressure to force lofty inbounds passes, trap Geraldine ball handlers and create turnovers, leading to quick scores to open the game.
It was Plainview’s standard operating procedure turned up to the max.
The Bears poured in six straight 3-pointers to extend a 9-2 lead to 31-6 with 1:50 to play in the frame. Levi Brown followed by stealing the ball and turning it into a layup, then Sawyer Fraley dished to Haymon for another 3 to balloon the margin to 36-6 with 1:09 remaining in the period.
“We got off to a slow start in the semifinals,” Coker said. “We wanted to come out and play our game the right way. It was probably one of the best first quarters in the history of this tournament. It was great to see our guys start and play as hard as they did, and it was fun to watch.”
Connor Johnson buried four 3-pointers and led Geraldine with 18 points, Jaxon Colvin scored 11 points and Lucas Bryant added eight points.
Colvin converted a 3-point play at the 3:51 mark of the second quarter to narrow the gap to 40-20.
White threw down a two-handed dunk with 37 seconds left, leading Plainview to a 49-22 halftime lead.
The Bears maintained a 72-46 advantage at the end of the third quarter. White highlighted the period for Plainview with another two-handed dunk at the 3:30 mark. Johnson hit all four of his 3-pointers in the frame for the Bulldogs.
Coker subbed out all starters with 7:37 remaining in regulation.
“I hope we can use this to propel us into the new year and into the postseason,” Coker said.
2022 Sand Mountain Tournament All-Tournament Team
Plainview: Dylan Haymon (MVP), Luke Smith, Jonah Williams
Geraldine: Connor Johnson, Jaxon Colvin
Crossville: Kaejuan Hatley
Section: Antoine Jonathan
