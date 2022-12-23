Even for a strategic frenzy of a team like reigning Class 3A state champion Plainview, its first-quarter flurry in Thursday night’s Sand Mountain Tournament championship was a stunning display.

The No. 1-seeded Bears overwhelmed No. 2-seeded Geraldine with defensive pressure and a 3-point barrage, blitzing their way to a 36-10 lead en route to an 82-48 rout and a seventh consecutive SMT title in Section.

