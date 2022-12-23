Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero during the nighttime and early morning hours, and zero to 10 below zero during the late morning and afternoon hours. * WHERE...Northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. The coldest wind chill temperatures are expected to occur on the higher terrain areas of northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From this morning to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate layered clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&