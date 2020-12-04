Ali Price and Saydi Jackson scored 15 points apiece and Lauren Jimmerson added 11 points as the Plainview girls limited the Sylvania Rams to six points in the fourth in a 61-50 victory in Sylvania on Tuesday night.
The Bears led 47-44 heading into the final period but outscored Sylvania 14-6 in the frame to win.
Jackson recorded eight rebounds and Jesi Fairris and Hallie Brown added six rebounds apiece for the Bears.
Plainview shot 46% (13 of 28) from the free throw line, while the Rams shot 32% (7 of 22).
Anna Farmer led Sylvania with 12 points and Leianna Currie finished with 11 points.
Pisgah 69, Fort Payne 50:
Brylan Gray scored 15 points, Logan Neil had 13 points and Graidin Haas 11 in a 69-50 loss to the Pisgah Eagles in Fort Payne on Tuesday night.
The three-time defending state champion Eagles outscored Fort Payne 22-6 in the second quarter to gain command.
Fort Payne (2-3) trailed Class 2A Pisgah 38-20 at halftime and 55-34 at the start of the fourth.
Kallie Tinker made six 3-pointers and scored 11 of her game-high 20 points during Pisgah’s second-quarter run. Molly Heard added 17 points and Karlee Holcomb chipped in nine points.
Pisgah improved to 3-2.
