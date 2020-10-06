Collinsville hosting county’s varsity volleyball tournament

Collinsville hosts the 2020 DeKalb County Varsity Volleyball Tournament this week.
The opening round begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday with the remaining tournament matches to be played Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m.
On Wednesday, the tournament begins with a matchup between No. 1-seed Geraldine and No. 8 Collinsville at 4 p.m. No. 4 Fort Payne plays No. 5 Sylvania at 5 p.m., No. 3 Plainview plays No. 6 Crossville at 6 p.m. and No. 2 Fyffe plays No. 7 Ider at 7 p.m.
Coverage of the opening round will be available online and in the weekend print edition of The Times-Journal.
