Editor’s note: As the summer sizzles along and the 2023 high school football season approaches in August, the Times-Journal looks back on some of the most memorable games and performances from DeKalb County football teams that electrified the crowds in and around the county across the 2022 season with the Times-Journal Summer Blitz. In this fifth edition, the Times-Journal looks at a handful of great defensive performances.
Fort Payne’s defense shuts out Arab on road
Fort Payne’s defense recorded its first shutout win of 2022.
The Wildcats scored twice in the second quarter and again in the third while handing Class 5A No. 8 Arab its first loss of the season, winning 21-0 in Arab on Sept. 23.
“The scoreboard will show you that our defense has given up some points, but they really have not given up points this year,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “We’ve basically given up seven to Etowah and seven to Gadsden City, and other than that, it’s been late in the game, on special teams or it’s been an offensive turnover. Our defense has played tremendously all year and tonight was no different.”
Against Arab (5-1), Nolan Fowler took a handoff left and cut up the middle on fourth-and-1 from the 3 to give Fort Payne a 21-0 lead after a Conner Hughes kick with 3:05 left in the third.
Bennett Blanks had a 1-yard scoring dive and Dax Varnadore connected with Skyler Cody for a 24-yard touchdown in the second period to give Fort Payne a 14-0 lead at intermission.
Fort Payne’s defense forced a turnover on downs on the Knights’ first series. The Wildcats successfully defended a fourth-and-6 play from their own 33-yard line — it was as close as Arab came to getting in scoring position across the half.
“(The Knights) had some plays early and we settled in there and made a stop on their first drive,” Elmore said.
Fort Payne followed with an 11-play, 67-yard drive on its second series. Blanks ripped off a 10-yard run and added a 7-yard rush down to the Arab 1. He punched in the score two plays later, and Hughes kicked the extra point for the 7-0 advantage with 38 seconds to play in the first period.
The Wildcats unleashed a 12-play, 70-yard scoring drive in their next possession, finishing with Varnadore finding Cody rolling into the deep-right corner of the end zone during a third-and-11 situation from 24 yards out.
Clayton Wooten pounced on an Arab fumble and recovered the ball for the Wildcats with less than 5 minutes to play in the half.
Collinsville cruises past Gaston
Mason McAteer and Keaton DeBoard connected for three touchdowns as Collinsville spoiled Gaston’s homecoming night with a 48-12 victory Friday.
Collinsville improved to 4-1, while Gaston dropped to 1-4.
The Panthers scored on seven of their nine offensive possessions.
McAteer was 8 of 17 for 203 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed for a 4-yard touchdown. DeBoard tallied five receptions for 181 yards and rushed seven times for 90 yards and a score.
Gaston scored one touchdown in the second quarter and another in the fourth quarter.
Fyffe crushes Red Bay in Round 1
Leading 6-0 after the first quarter, top-ranked Fyffe exploded for 28 second-quarter points to pull away and crush Red Bay 55-8 in the first round of the Class 2A state football playoffs Nov. 4 at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.
The unbeaten Red Devils (11-0) won their 12th consecutive playoff opener. Their last first-round loss occurred in 2010.
“We’ve had some sickness and got over it, but today, we had four or five more who had to go to the doctor,” said Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield, who improved his record to 333-55. “Real proud of our kids for playing like they did under those kind of circumstances.
“We missed a couple of extra points that could be crucial somewhere down the line, but overall, I thought we played well and we get to advance.”
Hunter Machen’s 36-yard touchdown run put the Red Devils on the scoreboard in the first quarter. Red Bay blocked the extra point.
Logan Anderson scored on a 19-yard carry at the 10:52 mark of the second period. His 2-point conversion run made it 14-0.
Fyffe’s defense forced a punt, and its offense took possession at the Red Bay 44-yard line. On first down, Brodie Hicks burst through a hole on the left side, cut to his sideline and sprinted 44 yards to the end zone with 7:54 remaining. Fyffe missed the point-after.
The Tigers gambled on fourth down on the ensuing possession, and Hicks stopped them for a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-2 from the Red Bay 28.
Fyffe took over and drove 29 yards for a touchdown, with Hicks crashing in from the 1 with 3:14 to go. Anderson converted the 2-point conversion with a sweep around right end, giving the Red Devils a 28-0 cushion.
Fyffe’s Noah Guinn and Will Arnold sacked Red Bay’s Holden Inmon, and Benefield used a timeout to force the Tigers to punt from their 11. The kick covered just 18 yards to the 29, from where the Red Devils needed four plays to reach the end zone.
Anderson ripped off a 25-yard gain to the 4, and he dashed 4 yards for a TD on second-and-goal with 22.5 seconds to go. A bad snap on the conversion forced holder Evan Chandler to run, and the Tigers tackled him. Fyffe led 34-0 at halftime.
The Red Devils opened the second half with a 62-yard drive, highlighted by Anderson’s tackle-breaking 28-yard carry to the Red Bay 10. Anderson gained 9 on first-and-goal, and quarterback Blake Dobbins capped the drive with a 1-yard TD keeper on second down. Yahir Balcazar kicked it to 41-0.
Red Bay gained one first down before turning the ball over on downs at its 40 after a fourth-and-seven pass fell incomplete.
Fyffe drove 40 yards for a TD, which came on backup quarterback Bryce Totherow’s 1-yard run with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter. Jesse Martin’s point-after expanded the Red Devils’ advantage to 48-0.
Cody Carnes’ 30-yard kickoff return put Red Bay’s offense in business at its 46. On first down, Brady Hardin broke free for a 38-yard gain to the Fyffe 16. Inmon started inside but then cut back outside and sprinted 13 yards for a TD with 6:05 to go. Hardin carried for two points.
Fyffe’s Jacob Butts recovered the onside kick at his 38. On the next play, Caleb Mitchell ripped off a 52-yard gain to the Tigers’ 10. Totherow scored on a fourth-and-goal keeper from the 2, and Martin’s PAT made it 55-8 with 2:55 on the clock.
The Red Devils rushed for 362 yards and gained 21 first downs. Anderson led the way with 161 yards on 10 carries, followed by Hicks with nine carries for 77 yards. Mitchell had 60 yards on nine attempts.
Hardin rushed 24 times for 100 yards for the Tigers, who finished 6-5.
Geraldine blanks Ohatchee
Caleb Hall rushed for 113 yards and scored two touchdowns as Geraldine enjoyed a happy homecoming, shutting out Ohatchee 28-0 at Coolidge Isbell Field on Sept. 30.
The Bulldogs used an efficient offense, scoring on their first three possessions of the game, to improve to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in Class 3A, Region 6 play. Ohatchee remained winless at 0-7 and 0-4.
Ohatchee received the opening kickoff and picked up a first down before punting.
Geraldine then put together an eight-play, 82-yard drive that was capped by a 23-yard touchdown run by Hall with 5:29 left in the first quarter. Moses Garcia kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
After an Ohatchee three-and-out, Geraldine needed only four plays to go 64 yards to extend the lead to 14-0.
Hall ran for 2 on first down. Quarterback Jaxon Colvin threw to Carlos Mann for 9 yards and a first down to the 47. Hall gained another 6 yards before Colvin threw a quick pass to Cody Satterfield over the middle, and Satterfield raced 47 yards for the touchdown. Garcia’s point-after was good with 2:06 left in the first.
Ohatchee gained a first down on its next series before turning the ball over on downs at its 49.
Geraldine kept the ball on the ground for its next score. The touchdown drive was six plays, with five being gains by Hall, the last one from a yard out for the score. Garcia added the PAT for a 21-0 lead with 8:35 left in the first half.
After swapping punts, Ohatchee put together its best scoring opportunity of the first half, driving from its 33 to the Geraldine 7 where on a first-and-goal play, Indian quarterback Bryce Noah’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Kobe Hill to thwart the threat.
Geraldine led 21-0 at the half.
The only second-half touchdown came on the Bulldogs’ second possession of the third quarter after Ohatchee turned the ball over on downs at the Geraldine 38.
Hall ran for 5 and 14 yards before Colvin passed to Brock Gilbert for 6 yards. Hall then scored his second touchdown of the game on a 36-yard sprint. Garcia’s point-after pushed the lead to 28-0 with 5:30 left in the third quarter.
Hall tallied his rushing yards on 17 carries. Mann rushed for 65 yards on eight carries. Colvin was 5 of 8 passing for 86 yards. Mann had three receptions for 61 yards.
Shannon J. Allen of The Sand Mountain Reporter contributed to this report.
