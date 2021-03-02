AJ Kramer struck out 15 batters in the pitching circle and added a three-run homer as Fort Payne held off Piedmont for a 6-3 victory in Jacksonville on Monday.
Kramer surrendered three runs on five hits and walked three in 6 2/3 innings of her winning start.
At the plate, Kramer launched a three-run home run across center field that plated Graidin Haas and Abby Phillips and gave the Wildcats (6-0) a 4-0 lead.
Piedmont attempted a comeback by scoring two runs in the sixth inning to cut it to 4-2, but Kramer doubled home Rayna Stiefel and Addison Eason lined out to second base in the seventh inning to extend it to 6-2.
The Bulldogs scored on a single in the bottom of the seventh before flying out to right field to end the game.
Kramer finished with three hits, four RBIs and a run scored, Hannah Buffington had three hits and Emily Ellis produced two hits with an RBI for the Wildcats, who finished with 13 hits.
