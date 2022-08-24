The Big Red Machine garnered Class 2A’s top spot in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s preseason high school football rankings, and remains atop the classification entering regular-season play this week.

Fyffe received 18 first-place votes to lead the ASWA’s 2A top 10, while Sylvania and Valley Head collected respective top-10 considerations in 3A and 1A but missed the cut.

