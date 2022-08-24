The Big Red Machine garnered Class 2A’s top spot in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s preseason high school football rankings, and remains atop the classification entering regular-season play this week.
Fyffe received 18 first-place votes to lead the ASWA’s 2A top 10, while Sylvania and Valley Head collected respective top-10 considerations in 3A and 1A but missed the cut.
This week’s high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (15); 1-0; 234
3. Thompson (4); 0-1; 179
4. Fairhope (1); 1-0; 136
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 0-1; 104
9. James Clemens; 0-1; 35
Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (1-0) 7, Dothan (1-0) 5, Baker (0-1) 3, Grissom (1-0) 3, Sparkman (1-0) 3.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (21); 1-0; 252
2. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 181
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-0; 137
6. Pinson Valley; 1-0; 74
Others receiving votes: Hartselle (1-0) 25, Spanish Fort (0-1) 23, Helena (1-0) 10, Muscle Shoals (1-0) 7, McAdory (1-0) 4, Homewood (1-0) 3.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (17); 1-0; 240
4. Pleasant Grove; 1-0; 143
5. Alexandria (1); 0-0; 118
9. Central-Clay County; 0-0; 41
Others receiving votes: Fairview (1-0) 13, Eufaula (0-0) 12, Arab (1-0) 6, Greenville (0-0) 6, Demopolis (1-0) 5, Faith Academy (0-0) 1, Headland (1-0) 1, Russellville (0-1) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Montgomery Catholic (16); 1-0; 230
4. Jacksonville (1); 1-0; 138
5. Northside (1); 1-0; 128
10. Montgomery Academy; 0-1; 24
Others receiving votes: T.R. Miller (1-0) 22, Orange Beach (0-0) 6, Priceville (1-0) 5, Brooks (1-0) 4, Cherokee County (1-0) 2, Deshler (1-0) 2.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (20); 0-0; 249
4. Mobile Christian; 1-0; 121
5. Alabama Christian; 0-0; 118
6. Mars Hill Bible; 0-1; 91
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-1) 14, Straughn (0-0) 14, Excel (1-0) 9, Houston Academy (1-0) 9, Lauderdale County (1-0) 8, Sylvania (0-0) 5, Madison Academy (0-1) 3, Phil Campbell (1-0) 1, Thomasville (0-0) 1, Trinity (1-0) 1, Walter Wellborn (0-1) 1, Westbrook Christian (1-0) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
2. Clarke County (3); 0-0; 192
5. Highland Home; 1-0; 122
9. J.U. Blacksher; 1-0; 31
Others receiving votes: Cleveland (0-1) 6, Horseshoe Bend (1-0) 3, Lexington (1-0) 2, Chickasaw (1-0) 1, Locust Fork (1-0) 1, Tanner (0-1) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (15); 1-0; 230
2. Spring Garden (3); 1-0; 185
3. Sweet Water (3); 0-0; 171
6. Decatur Heritage; 1-0; 86
10. Pickens County; 0-1; 23
Others receiving votes: Kinston (1-0) 19, Valley Head (1-0) 19, Millry (1-0) 17, Meek (1-0) 5, Loachapoka (1-0) 2, Maplesville (0-1) 1, Marengo (1-0) 1, Verbena (1-0) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Academy (11); 0-0; 218
2. Glenwood (7); 0-1; 187
4. Macon-East (1); 1-0; 154
5. Jackson Academy (1); 1-0; 103
7. Lee-Scott (1); 1-0; 81
8. Escambia Academy; 0-0; 67
9. Lowndes Academy; 0-1; 40
10. Bessemer Academy; 0-0; 37
Others receiving votes: Chambers Academy (0-1) 29, Abbeville Christian (1-0) 6, Crenshaw Christian (0-0) 6, Clarke Prep (0-0) 5, Sparta (0-0) 2.
