Fort Payne girls place 1st at Last Chance Invitational

Maddie Jackson placed second overall and Anahi Barboza was third, leading the charge for the Fort Payne girls in a winning victory in the large school 5K race of the Last Chance Invitational at Scottsboro High School on Thursday.
Reese McCurdy (20:35) placed eighth overall and Abigail Vega (20:42) finished ninth, helping push the Wildcats to victory at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
Jackson (19:21) finished behind Chelsea’s Cady McPhail (18:33). Barboza clocked in at 19:39.
Adding to the Wildcats’ winning outing was Raven Fairley (19th place; 21:12), Kyndal Hughes (25th; 21:34), Madison Wright (31st; 22:15), Isabel Reyes (32nd; 22:17) and Sara Boatwright (33rd; 22:22).
On the boys’ side, Fort Payne placed seventh overall.
Ian Norman was the Wildcat’ top placer, clocking in at 18:00 for 34th overall.
