Fort Payne girls place 1st at Last Chance Invitational

Pictured, from left, are Fort Payne’s Anahi Barboza, Raven Fairley and Maddie Jackson during the girls’ large school 5K race in the Last Chance Invitational at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions at Scottsboro High School on Thursday.

 Jason Bowen | Jackson County Sentinel

Maddie Jackson placed second overall and Anahi Barboza was third, leading the charge for the Fort Payne girls in a winning victory in the large school 5K race of the Last Chance Invitational at Scottsboro High School on Thursday.

Reese McCurdy (20:35)  placed eighth overall and Abigail Vega (20:42) finished ninth, helping push the Wildcats to victory at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.

Jackson (19:21) finished behind Chelsea’s Cady McPhail (18:33). Barboza clocked in at 19:39.

Adding to the Wildcats’ winning outing was Raven Fairley (19th place; 21:12), Kyndal Hughes (25th; 21:34), Madison Wright (31st; 22:15), Isabel Reyes (32nd; 22:17) and Sara Boatwright (33rd; 22:22).

On the boys’ side, Fort Payne placed seventh overall.

Ian Norman was the Wildcat’ top placer, clocking in at 18:00 for 34th overall.

