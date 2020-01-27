The Fort Payne girls basketball team used a 5-2 run in the second period to extend its halftime lead to 15 points en route to a 56-25 win against Clay-Chalkville in Fort Payne on Friday night.
Armed with a 28-13 lead at the start of the third, the Wildcats (17-7) added to their lead with 10 consecutive points that made it 40-13 with 2:20 remaining in the third.
Kylie Neil, who led Fort Payne with 22 points, scored two fast-break layups during the span, as the Cougars (14-9) committed turnovers that led to transition scoring opportunities for the Wildcats.
Isabelle Goggans scored 12 points and Kiuna Johnson added eight points for Fort Payne. Mattie Prewett finished with seven rebounds.
Goggans made a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats the lead for good at 6-3 midway through the first period. Kylie Neil made two free throws, a jump shot and a layup to push it to 13-9, before Logan Neil hit a 3-pointer to end the frame.
Clay-Chalkville’s Aukeivah Tellis hit three shots from beyond the arc in the first period.
Here’s a look at other girls’ games from this weekend:
Fyffe 74, Cherokee 53
Anabelle Taylor had 17 points with five rebounds and five steals as four Fyffe girls scored in double figures in a 74-53 victory against Cherokee County on Saturday night.
The Red Devils improved to 20-5, notching their fourth straight 20-win season under coach Steve King’s guidance.
Fyffe widened the scoring gap in the final period with five straight 3-point baskets. Madison Myers mad two 3-pointers, Marie Woodall sank two and Emma Twilley added another, expanding the lead from 46-42 to 61-42 in a 3-minute span.
Myers scored 12 points and Maggie Woodall had 10 points with five rebounds and five steals for Fyffe. Marie Woodall chipped in 11 points and six rebounds, and Alexia Barber had eight points and eight rebounds.
Cherokee’s Jordyn Starr had a game-high 20 points with seven rebounds and Kayleigh Hunter finished with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.
The Warriors dropped to (14-11).
Geraldine 60, Crossville 59
Gracey Johnson made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and Grace Rowell had 10 points in the Geraldine girls’ 60-59 win against Crossville on Friday night.
Marisa Hunt led the Lions (7-13) with a game-high 24 points and Kinsley Henderson added 23 points.
The Bulldogs (7-17) led 36-28 at halftime. Johnson made a pair of 3-pointers in the first period, with six different players scoring points during the span. Henderson scored 10 points in the first quarter for Crossville.
Hunt did the bulk of her offensive work in the second half. She scored 16 points in the half, including 12 in the final period. Her scoring output helped Crossville produce 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Spring Garden 57, Plainview 29
The Plainview girls fell behind in the second half and couldn’t recover in a 57-29 loss at Spring Garden on Friday night.
Spring Garden (26-2) took a 24-18 lead at intermission and held the Bears (17-8) to 11 second-half points.
Halle Brown led Plainview with seven points and Payton Blevins had six points. Elaine Puckett had nine rebounds.
The Bears shot just 25 percent from the field on 10 of 39 shooting and finished with 21 turnovers.
Plainview visits Buckhorn on Tuesday night, before hosting North Sand Mountain on Thursday night.
