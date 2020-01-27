Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS NORTHERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED ACROSS THE TENNESSEE VALLEY WITH VISIBILITIES DROPPING TO 1/4 MILE OR LESS IN ISOLATED AREAS. USE CAUTION DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE AS TEMPERATURES IN A FEW OF THESE SAME PLACES ARE AT OR JUST BELOW FREEZING. THIS COULD CAUSE FREEZING FOG ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES CAUSING THEM TO BE SLICK. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO DRIVE WITH EXTREME CAUTION, AS VISIBILITIES WILL VARY SIGNIFICANTLY GIVEN THE PATCHY NATURE OF THE FOG. USE LOW BEAMS, REDUCE DRIVING SPEED, AND ALLOW FOR PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN YOU AND OTHER CARS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO, OR A FAVORITE LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET, FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS OR UPDATES FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE.