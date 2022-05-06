Taking a 13-3 loss in Game 1, the Ider Hornets battled through a must-win second game in their Class 2A state playoff series against the Mars Hill Bible Panthers but fell short 7-2, closing the 2022 postseason in the quarterfinal round in Florence on Thursday.
The Hornets finished the season with a 26-11 overall record under the leadership of head coach Casey Gaddis. Their season included an Area 15 runner-up finish and a runner-up finish in the DeKalb County Varsity Baseball Tournament.
The Area 16 champion Panthers (25-5) assembled 13 hits in Game 1 and established a 6-0 lead before Ider pushed across three runs in the top of the third frame. Mars Hill Bible added five runs in the bottom half of the inning to balloon the advantage to 11-3, ending the game by mercy rule in the sixth inning.
Matthew Norman drove in two runs on a triple, Peyton Hood doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Jacob Tripp contributed two hits for Ider.
Hood tossed a complete game, striking out two and walking none in 106 pitches.
Mars Hill Bible’s Koby Keenum blasted a three-run home run, and Chandler Wilbanks, Jay Dobbs and Josh Bowerman each recorded a double.
Bowerman struck out seven and walked four while giving up three runs on seven hits in a complete-game outing.
In Game 2, the Panthers broke a 1-all tie and took command for good in the second inning by plating two runs. Dobbs scattered three hits with an RBI and a run scored and Aiden Kennedy plated two runs on two hits, as Mars Hill Bible tallied 12 hits.
In a complete-game performance, the Panthers’ Cody Watson sat 10, walked four and gave up five hits for two runs.
Keegan Whitaker’s two hits with an RBI led Ider at the plate. Norman drove in a run and Dylan Grant and Greyson Weldon each scored runs.
Whitaker took the loss on the mound, surrendering 12 hits for six runs while retiring three and walking two across 6 1/3 innings.
